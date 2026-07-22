My friend True Knowles is a modern day rideshare mystic with over twenty thousand rides on his saddle.

In our talk, we map out the literal geometry of consciousness inside a vehicle—breaking down the biological shift between the defensive dorsal energy of the back seat versus the active ventral engagement of the front seat.



We discuss the diversity of the jungle and the people you meet and what you have to do to cleanse and protect your energy.

Find True Knowles on Substack: