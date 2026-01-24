1 — Calm is an emotion.

2 — Reasonable is an emotion.

3 — Rational is an emotion.

4 — Docile is an emotion.

5 — Compliant is an emotion.

All of these vibrate at the same frequency.

All of these states yield predictability.

It makes me wonder whether “rationality” is a systemic form of emotional obedience. Think about how society denigrates you for having emotions—or even passion—behind your decisions.

An irrational state is inherently more dangerous to the consensus. This idea is baked into the mesh of the landscape. Anyone with horns is evil because horns are irrational.

“Pathetic” was never a bad word. America made it that way in 1937.

The older meaning is emotional power: moving, stirring, affecting. The word comes through French pathétique (16c.), from Late Latin patheticus, from Greek pathetikos—“subject to feeling, sensitive, capable of emotion”—from pathein, “to suffer.” In that older lineage, “pathetic” points to the human capacity to feel and be moved.

The meaning narrowed. The specific sense of “arousing pity, sorrow, or grief” is from 1737. The colloquial insult sense—“so miserable as to be ridiculous”—is attested by 1937. Pathetic is pathos after dehorning: feeling stripped of its force and turned into something to be ashamed of.

Author Confession: I have used “pathetic” as a word to denigrate things my entire life. My apologies to pathos and to everyone who chopped off their emotional horns to conform to society.

This is mind control in the ordinary cultural sense: conditioning the nervous system. Shame is emotional radar, but consensus trains you to experience that radar as humiliation, so you mute it instead of using it.

This turns feelings into nudity and empathy into weakness. It turns the power of sensitivity into something we denigrate instead of utilize.



Emotional control is mind control.

My book Blueprints of Mind Control is a collection of hidden gems just like this one.