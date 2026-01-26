Utopia – a non-place, nowhere. Often romanticized as perfect.

Dystopia – the bad version of utopia. Dystopia represents a “utopia gone wrong.”

Cacotopia – the wickedest place by every measure. A cacophony does not require belief in utopia. The ideal is replaced with the challenge of how wicked we can go.

My message is simple: we can go much lower if we really put our minds to it.

Here’s why.

By design, the future will always look dystopian to a society that keeps raising its bar. The worse a society appears, the taller its buildings become. This isn’t failure — it’s resolution.

The world seems worse because it has more pixels now. Gone are the days of 640×480. The yellow sun lost its spots. The white sun burns like a wound.

The left is leftier.

The right is rightier.

The gutter is lower.

The throne is taller.

The hate runs deeper.

The love is rarer.

Nostalgia is built on low resolution. Our children will appreciate “the good old days” if we focus on making the future perfect. Raising the bar raises the disappointment. The shadow that haunts us is change. We are embarrassed by it. The conservative resists progress. The progressive resists nostalgia. A healthy generation commits itself to momentum. All progress is fueled by disgust because shame is a gas pedal.

Healthy dystopia is the snake whose skin is constantly molting.

So fear not.

The end is more than near. Its nearness has only begun to get close.

