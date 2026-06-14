Pleomorphism is expressed in your HUD through the Hegelian dialectic, the two lobes of the brain, and political factions.

In biology, pleomorphism is the capacity of a cell to completely change its structural shape and template. It knows itself and can choose to change. This ability is determined autonomously by the cell but is influenced and encouraged by other cells in its neighborhood. This is your body politic.

Party warfare forms factions of conservative cells and liberal cells after zygote cleavage. Half the cells may want to change their cellular template, while the other half want to remain unchanged. The temperament of the body politic shapes these cellular referendums, and we look and function like we do as a result. Politics is the expression of this pleomorphic war raging inside all of your eukaryotic cells.

Morula (Raspberry Stage): About 16 to 32 cells.

Infant (Newborn): Roughly 1.25 to 1.5 trillion cells.

Adult: About 30 to 37 trillion cells.

Look at the cellular memory of a flatworm. If you cut off its head, it grows back a new brain that still retains its old memories. Even wilder, scientists have found that a flatworm’s tissue holds memory for two entirely different physical states at once—the default single-headed state, and a hidden, two-headed alternative state. It doesn’t matter if we call the alternative state the past or the future; both are memories written into the bioelectric field of the cells.

This is how politics works inside you.

The conservative urges inside you are simply the collective of cells clinging to the memory of your Current State. They want to maintain the active, default template. The liberal urges are the cells holding the memory of the Alternative State. They are completely unsatisfied with the active template, remembering a different blueprint entirely. They are willing to gamble it all, risking total instability to shift the body’s configuration into a different form.

Who am I? I am one of those cells inside your body. Who are you? You are one of the cells inside my body, too. Neither of us knows which cell is whose. Not knowing makes how we treat ourselves and each other the same thing. This game is wonderfully tricky.

The Scale Illusion

We perceive the world from two lenses. One is very small (as above), and the other is very large (so below). A singular reality is triangulated from this frame.

Just as the nucleus of a cell is not the entire cell’s body, you mistakenly think your body is smaller than the world. It’s the exact opposite.

You are a conscious nucleus broadcasting life inside a world made entirely of your own cell’s cytoplasm.

The cytoplasm is your personal holodeck.

You inform this holodeck from ionic windows in your cellular membrane, connecting you to the collective self. The lipid cosmos is your universe “below.” But you are not one but two universes.

Pleomorphism is expressed in your HUD through the Hegelian dialectic, the two lobes of the brain, and political factions.

Don’t worry. It gets weirder.

You are simultaneously the single cell and the collective self outside its membrane. You see the world above and the world below in a seamless, unified prism. This is Maya—the ultimate curtain. It is the chromatin ribbons, the ticker-tape hallucination streaming from your nucleus, that make the singular cell’s entire projection possible.

This holodeck is the only desktop your cellular nucleus could build to give you the massive computing power needed to sense, study, and fathom these two massive worlds simultaneously. This is the Osirian cosmology of ancient Egypt found in biology. There are pieces (cells) of Osiris cast and scattered across the world. They are gathered by Isis (civilization) where a fully actualized king is renewed and restored.

When two cells meet, their holodecks merge and render to a shared curtain. Weaker holodecks tap into the render capabilities of a group. Every nucleus is informing the others in a protocol of data over a network we call the environment. But this environment is so much more personal than we think.

Belief is a field of agreement where contacts outside our windows are dressed in costumes inside our cellular membrane where we test our understandings for accuracy.

Reality is a firewall for the amygdala to formulate a picture that won’t melt our face.

The Concept of Zoom

The biggest clue to understanding this bioptic Osirian nugget of cosmology is the concept of zoom. Maya’s curtain has a sorting algorithm we perceive as scale, or zoom. Our psyche settles into a zoom and formulates a reality inside this sandbox. You can experience zoom inside a telescope, a microscope, or a car. Each scene is a sandbox where your mind completes a render based on the current zoom. This bioptic zoom is a kind of focal mouse the cell’s holodeck employs to move its origin. The cell remains coupled in the flesh of the body. The cytoplasm renders a coordinate the cell navigates to because the environment is a network of shared information. (Exosomal communication, etc.)

The more you understand the environment is perfect, the more you believe it is in tune. Only when you believe it is in tune do you hear the body’s music. Every place in the world is accessible from your nucleus. Every cell you meet is helping you render your world more completely as you come to meet this larger Osiris outside of you.

We perceive the world from two different lenses. One is very small (as above), and the other is very large (so below). A singular reality zoom is triangulated from these two assemblages.

Thanks for reading! Let me know what you think.