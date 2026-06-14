James True

James True

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Jean-Sebastien Savard's avatar
Jean-Sebastien Savard
1h

red and blue makes purple, purple is pourpre is porphura, was back then porphyra:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tyrian_purple ( LOL sounds like tyran heh )

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/born-to-the-purple-the-st/

What I would add to the recipe of color is that porphyra once made byzantine rich by snail extract and i BET they could do drug chemical from the rest of the processed snails extract.

Also, I find it sweet how it sounds like por phyra, for pyrrha, as if; to the queen Pyrrha! wife of deukalion who represents noah hellenist culture, so many dormant secret in it.

Lastly, purple is the royal sight, red and blue is the commoner sight, when we can se life in both( purple way) understanding the gain from destruction and the losses from construction. It's a blast!

It was writen: let me know what you think, so here is mostly what I think of blue and red duality ;)

I am certains this will please your curiosity since we tackle the subject of colors seen in the old time often in your airship.

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