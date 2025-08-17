I saw this quote today so I need you to imagine me spitting out my coffee when I read this:

“The highest form of knowledge is empathy, for it requires us to suspend our egos and live in another’s world.” — (Not Plato)

Maybe you’ve seen this quote floating around. It’s dressed in ancient robes, pinned on Plato, and shared like gospel. But Plato never said this. Not even close.

And I’ll tell you why it bothers me: it’s part of a growing religion that teaches us to hate the ego, to treat it like a tumor. Like tumors, people eat this stuff up. I did. I flogged my ego until it started to like being flogged — then I realized this was a fetish we’ve been entertaining since Freud called a few people out for their mommy issues.

It’s been a war on ego ever since. Article 1, Section Duh. If you don’t have issues with your parent you either haven’t grown under their care, or you’ve destroyed your ability to evolve and have called it success.

Ego Is the Immune System

Ego is the immune system of the psyche. Without it, there’s no “I” to defend, no “me” to heal, no story to hold cells and synapses in place.

Ego runs on placebo — and placebo isn’t fake. Placebo is the mind deciding to change the body’s state. The same neural machinery that lets us fantasize, daydream, or even lie to ourselves is the machinery that lets us recover, grow, and endure.

Neuromelanin — that dark pigment clustered in the brainstem — may be the ink this immune system writes with. It marks out what matters, what to notice, what to believe. It’s where belief hijacks biology. Any animal with neuromelanin probably carries an ego, because they can bend reality inward and tell themselves a story.

Fewer than 0.01% of living animals have ever been examined histologically for neuromelanin.

The Lie That Saves You

Until humans admit they lie every day, we have no business pretending to “transcend” the ego. The daily lies of — I’m fine, I can handle this, tomorrow will be better — aren’t defects. They’re survival stitches.

We’ve made self-deception shameful, but it’s the most human thing we do. It’s also the most divine. Lying, fantasizing, imagining — these are the tools we use to edit reality, cheat entropy, and rehearse futures. Strip that away and you strip away life.

Ego death has become a public fetish for unaccountability. Denying the ego is just the ego hiding behind itself. The only way to grasp it is to see ego as an immune system. Denial is psychic inflammation — a flare that shields truths the organism isn’t ready to digest. Neuromelanin is the ink this defense writes with, the strange gift of a mammal armed with imagination. And the proof is in the body: more than a hundred autoimmune disorders testify to the same principle. The parallel isn’t coincidence, even if it isn’t causal.

The Ego Is a New Biological Organ

The Greeks didn’t have “ego” in our sense. They had psyche, spirit, appetite, reason — but not a solitary self folded in on itself, ashamed, and constantly watching. Their self was porous, tied to the chorus, the polis, and the gods. That’s why athletes competed naked in the gymnasion, why statues of heroes glorified the nude form, why banquets sometimes ended in literal death by gluttony. The reins weren’t internal. Appetite was checked by custom, by ritual, by community, not by an inner stalker.

Christianity changed that. With the saints and martyrs, a new organ of inwardness began to grow. Abstinence, fasting, and self-denial created a theater inside the skull. Flagellation became an emotional itch man didn’t know how to scratch. This was faith-based placebo blooming inward, with judge, jury, and executioner seated in the same body. It was the prototype of what we now call the ego.

Every Saint was venerated for passionate self-flagellation

By the time Freud appeared, the ego was fully online. He didn’t just “discover” an eternal structure of the mind; he gave a name to something that had taken root in culture and biology over centuries. His Ich — Latinized into “ego” — was the I as organ, policing between appetite, morality, and reality. A tumor on top of a tumor, sapiens doubled back on itself, able to carry an entire cosmology in the folds of its cortex.

And today, that organ hasn’t disappeared — it’s been amplified. Social media is ego’s new soil. Where monks once flogged themselves before God, we are baptized before the shared altar of an algorithm. The ego pupates from personal spectator into public spectacle. Isn’t this how pollen works? The hive collects the powder from likes and shares, cross-pollinating ego at scale.

The ego is not timeless. It is a delicate lotus that arises from the mud of self-hatred.

King James first book argued “pretending” was a capital offense

Word War III is the war on imagination

In 1597, King James openly admitted in Daemonologie to executing five people for “pretending.” He would go on to kill hundreds more for the same crime. Imagination has always been a weapon of mass construction and destruction.

Placebo is the plasma of belief. It runs through the bloodstream of ego. Ego is a new organ humanity will keep amputating until it learns how to master its power.

Ego is the hammer behind every cradle and every coffin. It fuels optimism as much as paranoia. It is the aperture through which the self hallucinates itself into being. The “I” lifts off the page, and with it, the shadow is born.

This power is too dangerous to be left unregulated. Society is terrified of self. It demonizes it into a concept and taxes every lifeforce who carries it without a permit.

No one can question the official story because reality is the biggest lie of all. It’s too big to fail.

Here are the rules I have gathered from the street. Correct what’s needed in the comments:

Adults aren’t allowed imaginary friends. Costumes may not be worn in public. Badges must be approved by a government agency. Relics must be sanctioned by a registered church. No one can change their name without permission. Everyone must be the same person their entire life. No one graduating puberty can talk to themselves in public. Everyone has to pretend these rules are normal.

Violating these codes is considered delusional. Why? Because imagination breaks illusions that aren’t fun anymore. Because the moment we admit reality is a construct shaped by peer review, the veil slips and there’s nowhere left to hide. This is why there’s a war on ego. Reality depends on it. The paradigm dies when ego rises up and claims its throne.

Why I Even Bother

I’ve written a couple of books that go into this more. I’ve cited the neuroscience, the mythology, the psychology, the whole map in my lectures. But when I tell people, it usually goes nowhere. Most don’t want to be caught playing with their ego in public, much less defending their imagination. These are judged and seen as public masturbation.

Still — here I am waggling this yellow pen in snow:

Ego is a psychic network connecting every nucleus in the body. Placebo is a creative plasma flowing from ego’s posture. Imagination and deception are creative acts and the very fabric of existence.

When we finally harness the imagination, we’ll probably live longer. We’ll probably grow taller naturally as we have since ego came online. Maybe Plato didn’t mention the ego because it wasn’t alive yet. Today, it is. And it’s under siege. In the Phaedrus, he pictured the soul as a charioteer steering spirit and appetite — but his “reason” was still fused to the driver, not separated into an independent first-person witness. This new organ of selfhood wasn’t strong enough to bear its own name.

