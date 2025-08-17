Ego and the War on Imagination
The rise of self through Plato, Christianity, Freud, and TikTok
I saw this quote today so I need you to imagine me spitting out my coffee when I read this:
“The highest form of knowledge is empathy, for it requires us to suspend our egos and live in another’s world.” — (Not Plato)
Maybe you’ve seen this quote floating around. It’s dressed in ancient robes, pinned on Plato, and shared like gospel. But Plato never said this. Not even close.
And I’ll tell you why it bothers me: it’s part of a growing religion that teaches us to hate the ego, to treat it like a tumor. Like tumors, people eat this stuff up. I did. I flogged my ego until it started to like being flogged — then I realized this was a fetish we’ve been entertaining since Freud called a few people out for their mommy issues.
It’s been a war on ego ever since. Article 1, Section Duh. If you don’t have issues with your parent you either haven’t grown under their care, or you’ve destroyed your ability to evolve and have called it success.
Ego Is the Immune System
Ego is the immune system of the psyche. Without it, there’s no “I” to defend, no “me” to heal, no story to hold cells and synapses in place.
Ego runs on placebo — and placebo isn’t fake. Placebo is the mind deciding to change the body’s state. The same neural machinery that lets us fantasize, daydream, or even lie to ourselves is the machinery that lets us recover, grow, and endure.
Neuromelanin — that dark pigment clustered in the brainstem — may be the ink this immune system writes with. It marks out what matters, what to notice, what to believe. It’s where belief hijacks biology. Any animal with neuromelanin probably carries an ego, because they can bend reality inward and tell themselves a story.
The Lie That Saves You
Until humans admit they lie every day, we have no business pretending to “transcend” the ego. The daily lies of — I’m fine, I can handle this, tomorrow will be better — aren’t defects. They’re survival stitches.
We’ve made self-deception shameful, but it’s the most human thing we do. It’s also the most divine. Lying, fantasizing, imagining — these are the tools we use to edit reality, cheat entropy, and rehearse futures. Strip that away and you strip away life.
Ego death has become a public fetish for unaccountability. Denying the ego is just the ego hiding behind itself. The only way to grasp it is to see ego as an immune system. Denial is psychic inflammation — a flare that shields truths the organism isn’t ready to digest. Neuromelanin is the ink this defense writes with, the strange gift of a mammal armed with imagination. And the proof is in the body: more than a hundred autoimmune disorders testify to the same principle. The parallel isn’t coincidence, even if it isn’t causal.
The Ego Is a New Biological Organ
The Greeks didn’t have “ego” in our sense. They had psyche, spirit, appetite, reason — but not a solitary self folded in on itself, ashamed, and constantly watching. Their self was porous, tied to the chorus, the polis, and the gods. That’s why athletes competed naked in the gymnasion, why statues of heroes glorified the nude form, why banquets sometimes ended in literal death by gluttony. The reins weren’t internal. Appetite was checked by custom, by ritual, by community, not by an inner stalker.
Christianity changed that. With the saints and martyrs, a new organ of inwardness began to grow. Abstinence, fasting, and self-denial created a theater inside the skull. Flagellation became an emotional itch man didn’t know how to scratch. This was faith-based placebo blooming inward, with judge, jury, and executioner seated in the same body. It was the prototype of what we now call the ego.
By the time Freud appeared, the ego was fully online. He didn’t just “discover” an eternal structure of the mind; he gave a name to something that had taken root in culture and biology over centuries. His Ich — Latinized into “ego” — was the I as organ, policing between appetite, morality, and reality. A tumor on top of a tumor, sapiens doubled back on itself, able to carry an entire cosmology in the folds of its cortex.
And today, that organ hasn’t disappeared — it’s been amplified. Social media is ego’s new soil. Where monks once flogged themselves before God, we are baptized before the shared altar of an algorithm. The ego pupates from personal spectator into public spectacle. Isn’t this how pollen works? The hive collects the powder from likes and shares, cross-pollinating ego at scale.
The ego is not timeless. It is a delicate lotus that arises from the mud of self-hatred.
Word War III is the war on imagination
In 1597, King James openly admitted in Daemonologie to executing five people for “pretending.” He would go on to kill hundreds more for the same crime. Imagination has always been a weapon of mass construction and destruction.
Placebo is the plasma of belief. It runs through the bloodstream of ego. Ego is a new organ humanity will keep amputating until it learns how to master its power.
Ego is the hammer behind every cradle and every coffin. It fuels optimism as much as paranoia. It is the aperture through which the self hallucinates itself into being. The “I” lifts off the page, and with it, the shadow is born.
This power is too dangerous to be left unregulated. Society is terrified of self. It demonizes it into a concept and taxes every lifeforce who carries it without a permit.
No one can question the official story because reality is the biggest lie of all. It’s too big to fail.
Here are the rules I have gathered from the street. Correct what’s needed in the comments:
Adults aren’t allowed imaginary friends.
Costumes may not be worn in public.
Badges must be approved by a government agency.
Relics must be sanctioned by a registered church.
No one can change their name without permission.
Everyone must be the same person their entire life.
No one graduating puberty can talk to themselves in public.
Everyone has to pretend these rules are normal.
Violating these codes is considered delusional. Why? Because imagination breaks illusions that aren’t fun anymore. Because the moment we admit reality is a construct shaped by peer review, the veil slips and there’s nowhere left to hide. This is why there’s a war on ego. Reality depends on it. The paradigm dies when ego rises up and claims its throne.
Why I Even Bother
I’ve written a couple of books that go into this more. I’ve cited the neuroscience, the mythology, the psychology, the whole map in my lectures. But when I tell people, it usually goes nowhere. Most don’t want to be caught playing with their ego in public, much less defending their imagination. These are judged and seen as public masturbation.
Still — here I am waggling this yellow pen in snow:
Ego is a psychic network connecting every nucleus in the body.
Placebo is a creative plasma flowing from ego’s posture.
Imagination and deception are creative acts and the very fabric of existence.
When we finally harness the imagination, we’ll probably live longer. We’ll probably grow taller naturally as we have since ego came online. Maybe Plato didn’t mention the ego because it wasn’t alive yet. Today, it is. And it’s under siege. In the Phaedrus, he pictured the soul as a charioteer steering spirit and appetite — but his “reason” was still fused to the driver, not separated into an independent first-person witness. This new organ of selfhood wasn’t strong enough to bear its own name.
This all ties in well with your book The Technology of Belief. Well done, sir.
Plato famously argued that the soul is immortal, immaterial, and distinct from the body. In works such as Phaedo, he claims that the soul “never dies, but passes into another body” and that it preexists before inhabiting the body (Plato, Phaedo 80d–81a). According to Plato, the soul’s immaterial nature allows it to grasp eternal truths, while the body is a prison that confines it. However, this notion is fundamentally flawed when examined through the lens of Epicurus’ atomic theory, empirical observation, and even scriptural insight.
Epicurus, in sharp contrast, denied the existence of an immortal soul. He proposed that everything, including the soul, is composed of atoms moving in the void. In Letter to Menoeceus, Epicurus writes, “The soul is made of fine atoms spread throughout the body, and it perishes with the body” (Epicurus, Letter to Menoeceus). For Epicurus, consciousness arises from the interaction of these atoms in the body, particularly in the heart and brain, and ceases when the body dies. There is no mystical, indestructible essence; the soul is fully material, like every other part of the natural world. Lucretius, a devoted Epicurean, reinforces this in De Rerum Natura, Book 3: “All sensations, all thoughts, are of the body; when the body perishes, these too perish, and the mind dissolves” (Lucretius, 3.830–835). This underscores the complete mortality of the soul.
Plato’s arguments for the soul’s immortality rely on abstract reasoning rather than observable phenomena. In the Phaedo, he asserts the Argument from Opposites, claiming that life arises from death and death from life, so the soul must survive bodily death. Yet this argument is circular and unsupported empirically. The return of life from death is not observed in humans; biological death is final. The cyclical reasoning that Plato employs assumes rather than demonstrates the immortality of the soul. Epicurus critiques precisely this kind of speculation. He argues that natural phenomena can and should be explained by the movements and arrangements of atoms: “Death is nothing to us, for when we exist, death is not yet present, and when death is present, then we do not exist” (Epicurus, Letter to Menoeceus). Lucretius similarly notes, “Death, the dissolution of all things, we must view with calm; it brings no pain, for we do not exist to feel it” (3.830–840). Consciousness is a property of the living arrangement of atoms; when these arrangements disperse, consciousness ends. Plato’s immortal soul is thus unnecessary and unsupported by reason or observation.
Plato also claims that the soul knows the Forms—eternal, unchanging truths—through recollection, suggesting that knowledge is evidence of the soul’s preexistence (Meno, 81c–82b). Epicurus counters this by explaining that knowledge comes from sensory experience and mental association of atomic impressions, called eidola. In this view, the mind learns through interaction with the material world, not through recollection of preexistent truths. Plato’s Forms exist only in an abstract realm, yet Epicurus demonstrates that all mental phenomena can be understood materially. There is no need to posit an immaterial realm or immortal soul to explain understanding, memory, or reasoning.
Epicurus’ materialist account also resolves ethical and psychological questions more coherently than Plato’s dualism. Plato’s immortal soul implies that virtue is valuable for its consequences in an afterlife, creating a reliance on metaphysical reward or punishment. Epicurus grounds morality in the pursuit of pleasure and avoidance of pain within one life, consistent with a finite existence: “It is impossible to live a pleasant life without living wisely and well and justly” (Letter to Menoeceus). This approach aligns with observable reality: humans experience joy, suffering, and death as natural, physical processes. The belief in an immortal soul is unnecessary for ethical motivation and introduces contradictions, such as how a non-material soul could interact causally with the body.
Epicurus’ materialism also aligns with a modern understanding of physiology. The soul, as the seat of consciousness, is dependent on bodily processes. In ancient terms, Epicurus identified it with the fine atoms dispersed in the body—primarily in the blood, heart, and brain. Modern biology confirms that consciousness depends on oxygenated blood, neural activity, and cellular processes. Without these material supports, thought and sensation cease. Plato’s immaterial soul cannot account for the observable dependence of mental activity on physical states, such as injury, illness, or aging. Epicurus’ atomic soul, in contrast, is fully compatible with these observations.