It’s only been 13 days and we have Ameriland, The Gulf of America, and The American Canal

Canada fell today in an uproar as millions of Canadians politely considered saying something rude. I don’t blame them. It’s better this way. Humanity is a tender meat and all of us are in this together. I forgot how fast Trump moves post-election. This is the best time to strike. Millions of Americans are celebrating the opposition’s defeat. The restrooms are updated with new pronouns. It’s the fourth quarter and only two genders remain.

America is a two-headed snake squeezing its neck for amusement. We are charmed by the ballad of a republic that rose up to protect us. Camped in the cavern of its fangs, the venom is safe and effective. One prong from its tongue calls us sick while the other slurs salvation. The rattle is intoxicating.

Why is Google cool with this? Why is the media so quiet about this?

Why is Google cool with calling it the Gulf of America? Why is the media so quiet about something they'd usually scream? Tariff Kabuki is a good way of merging the American continent. The Gulf of America, the Panama Canal, and the psychic invasion of Greenland prime the mind for what the next act will bring.



This eagle has already landed and Trump has only been in office 13 days. Operation New Warp Order is the pace of things. This is America and there is no time to stop and smell the considerations. The enemy is among you. We fight to keep not noticing and negotiate ourselves into a better deflation of our dignity.



Be not afraid, Canada. No one can eat us for we have already been swallowed and we are still breathing.