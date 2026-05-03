James True

James True

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael De Sales's avatar
Michael De Sales
10h

Holy serendipitous event!! I meditate in the morning. The other morning I was deep and I mean deep I found a door I instinctively knew behind my strange door was FEAR!! The suprise of discovering a door with fear imprinted, it brought me a bit out of my dive and I couldn't grasp the door. Until recently I searched for that door of my destruction and renewal to no avail! Now I just relax and allow myself to go where I will, and I will come across the door of fear again.

May we all find

Balance love and harmony

Reply
Share
attilio-cesare's avatar
attilio-cesare
10h

🫂 being mankind is greater than ( > ) human being / selflet being 🤖

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James True · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture