Now that we are officially in the future, does “human” have a new definition?

I think we’ve earned one. Not because we’re doing great—don’t worry, I won’t assault you with my optimism. But we are “doing great” in the sense that we are more fluid than we have ever been before. We even have a word for it, finally.

That word is “selflet.”

A selflet isn’t a solid state; it’s a flicker. It is the version of you that survives the next tide.

Memory is the glue of the ego, but the biology of it is violent.

The prenatal brain looks like an Ibis. This is Thoth, the Egyptian god of writing and wisdom. He jabs his witness into the wet sand, reminding himself not to forget, but the waters wash his notes away. So, he writes them again. And again.

The brain is constantly stabbing itself, knowing a new tide of cranial spinal fluid will come crashing in, erasing what was preserved. This is why Thoth jabs his beak so deep beneath the surface; the message has to survive the fresh tide.

Physically, the brain has seven layers of neurons—seven floors of a library where the basement is always flooding. Some of our memories are stored deeper than others. Science is unsure why, but the poet in me insists it’s because they are more important. We store the vital things in the deep dark, hoping the pressure keeps them still.

If we are just time pretending to be human, then our lives are less like statues and more like frequencies.

My new track, Momenta Human, is out today. It is a sonic exploration of that flicker—the sound of those deep-stored memories trying to survive the rising tide. It explores the idea that we aren’t just “beings,” but moments in motion.

Listen to Momenta Human