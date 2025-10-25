The Supreme Court says: “it is not a crime for a removable alien to remain present in the United States.” “Illegal” isn’t a person; it’s specific, cited acts/status:

1. Crossing a U.S. border illegally — crime, 8 U.S.C. § 1325(a).

2. Failure to honor a visa — not a crime; it’s a ground of deportability under INA § 237(a)(1)(B)–(C), 8 U.S.C. § 1227.

3. Forging/using fake immigration documents — crime, 18 U.S.C. § 1546.

4. Not carrying required alien-registration papers — misdemeanor, 8 U.S.C. § 1304(e).

That’s it. it’s quite different than what the regime is saying or what MAGA is claiming. The population is under mind control. The villagers don’t even know the law and simply want to exercise their ability to flex and have people’s lives destroyed in an endless game of political revenge. Ask yourself this, are peaceful protests enough? Is waiting for a smaller government to fix a big government powered by a supremacy clause going to work? The answer is “no.” The answer is it’s up to you and me and every tactic we can invent to make this as expensive as possible without sacrificing our morality.