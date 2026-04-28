My latest track explains the energetic truth about who pulls the strings of MKUltra.

Like, why do we even, like, likes?

Yo, it ain’t the men in black with the needle in the vein

It is the crowd in the stands, jacking up the fame

MKUltra ain’t a spook with a badge

It is the mirror in your hand when you scroll and rehash

We the hive mind, swarming for a headline

Flashing lights blind while we orchestrate the timeline

You can blame Langley but the running is us

Every click given to a whisper we trust

It is not a shadow cabal in a cold war room

It is the TikTok swarm digging digital tombs

We choose the chosen, then we chew them up and spit

All eyes on the pop star till they fall too far

We the programmers now, mind meld on tap

Algorithms fed from our thirsty trap

Call it conspiracy but this is the fashion

Trauma is trending in a monetized passion

So who is really running the MKUltra show?

Not the suits, but the clicks and the viral flow

The only them is us, we are the crowd in control!

They dance for the feed and pay with their soul

Tiny dancer (Tiny dancer)

You can be my tiny dancer

Tiny dancer (Tiny dancer)

You can be my tiny dancer

Nom nom

Leave Britney alone

Nom nom

Leave Ariana alone

Nom nom

Leave Chappell alone

Nom nom

Leave Taylor alone

Nom nom

Leave Justin alone

Nom nom

Leave Selena alone

Tiny dancer (Tiny dancer)

You can be my tiny dancer

Tiny dancer (Tiny dancer)

You can be my tiny dancer