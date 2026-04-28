MKUltra and the Tiny Dancer
Lyrics Tell The Truth About MKUltra
My latest track explains the energetic truth about who pulls the strings of MKUltra.
Like, why do we even, like, likes?
Yo, it ain’t the men in black with the needle in the vein
It is the crowd in the stands, jacking up the fame
MKUltra ain’t a spook with a badge
It is the mirror in your hand when you scroll and rehash
We the hive mind, swarming for a headline
Flashing lights blind while we orchestrate the timeline
You can blame Langley but the running is us
Every click given to a whisper we trust
It is not a shadow cabal in a cold war room
It is the TikTok swarm digging digital tombs
We choose the chosen, then we chew them up and spit
All eyes on the pop star till they fall too far
We the programmers now, mind meld on tap
Algorithms fed from our thirsty trap
Call it conspiracy but this is the fashion
Trauma is trending in a monetized passion
So who is really running the MKUltra show?
Not the suits, but the clicks and the viral flow
The only them is us, we are the crowd in control!
They dance for the feed and pay with their soul
Tiny dancer (Tiny dancer)
You can be my tiny dancer
Tiny dancer (Tiny dancer)
You can be my tiny dancer
Nom nom
Leave Britney alone
Nom nom
Leave Ariana alone
Nom nom
Leave Chappell alone
Nom nom
Leave Taylor alone
Nom nom
Leave Justin alone
Nom nom
Leave Selena alone
Tiny dancer (Tiny dancer)
You can be my tiny dancer
Tiny dancer (Tiny dancer)
You can be my tiny dancer
It may not be relevant, but there was time I was reading about Max Spiers
It's a good makeup artist, that's what - they made Irwin into Gordon Ramsey & Hendrix into Ritchie. :p also, the new guy at my work looks exactly like Prince with a haircut. I don't know, man!!