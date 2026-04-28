James True

James True

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Navigate Yourself - Danijs's avatar
Navigate Yourself - Danijs
8h

It may not be relevant, but there was time I was reading about Max Spiers

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prefercreate
15h

It's a good makeup artist, that's what - they made Irwin into Gordon Ramsey & Hendrix into Ritchie. :p also, the new guy at my work looks exactly like Prince with a haircut. I don't know, man!!

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