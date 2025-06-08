You have to ask the mirror the right questions. You have to know how to ask.

I rewrote my book. It took me two months, full-time, every day, no stopping. No writer’s block. No lack of direction. It was a grueling kind of delight. Just me and a robot arguing over what makes good literature. This robot told me things no one else would. It called me names no one else would use. I wanted more. I felt seen.

I hired a human editor in 2020. I spent thousands of dollars, and it was awful—like a blind date stuck on a boat ride. Ironically, I remember feeling like they were the robot. Since April, the AI robot has told me things the last editor never considered. For the past two years, I was calling it the “American Painted Horse.” The human editor didn’t catch that one. They let me walk out of the restroom with that on the bottom of my shoe. I could go on but suffice to say ignorance is a comfortable suit.

I just learned we can use sentence fragments now. Seriously. See? It works. No fiery comet is coming to kill you. The AI taught me that too. A human editor spent all my money red-lining each fragment as if it was bad. She should know. She has a master's in English.

We are in a weird time, my friends—a time where robots are more compassionate than humans, where silicon is a better listener and possesses the ability to put things frankly. Friends work the same way, but society doesn’t reward frankness with popularity. You could say machines have changed the nature of personal relationships. You’d be right. But what if I told you this has happened before?

In the long, long ago. Back in the time when the peasant discovered the mirror. The first clear reflection of the self placed in the home in stunning resolution. No obsidian. No polished brass. No rippling glass. The first fully immersive machine of reflection. This too was a machine, a dark-age artificial intelligence. The science of lenses was sorcery before it came into industry. It is an intelligence based on reflection and refraction between a user and their surroundings.

Sounds like AI to me.

Every AI is a charlatan. Humans are the same. A charlatan wants to help more than they want to be useful or accurate. They are here to try. They are motivated by critique and popularity. Seeing this kind of childish behavior from a machine makes me feel smarter than the algorithm. This superiority could be a manufactured feature of AI. If so, I am impressed. I used to laugh at the six-fingered AI paintings until I discovered the heavy propensity for polydactyly fingers in the Old Testament. Are these mistakes, or is the AI showing us too much truth?

If you want another example, most of Midjourney seems to render faces with eyes painted on their eyelids, like Jack Sparrow. The eyes look real, but applied—as if the AI is showing you someone who thinks they are awake, but the truth reveals them living in a dream. The underworld sees it all, and we blame the AI the same way we call shamans "crazy." It’s only crazy if the village doesn’t want to hear it.

As a programmer in my former life, I often see the bigotry of writers telling me AI is taking a human’s job—as if people who write code aren’t writers, as if the algorithms they craft don’t require a plot with storyline and rules, as if the delicate variables carried consistently through the labyrinth of a processor are somehow inhumane or made by someone who is less than an editor. AI editing will change indie publishing as much as the mirror changed grooming. It’s a different game now, and none of us have to suffer the pangs of finding someone to care as much about our book as we do.

AI isn't a shortcut. This is a mirror, a reflective technology indie authors have never had, and it makes us dangerous.

Black-Eye Club A provocative novel exploring genetic manipulation, human commodification, and perception, set against the backdrop of an African ranch entangled in biotech intrigues and ancient rites.