I don't think the elite have to lie or cover things up. They are quite frankly too powerful to have to stoop so low. The only people who lie are afraid of getting caught. Fear is a luxury of peasants. I know the world is full of charlatans. They are on both sides of the "truth." We lie to invoke an immune response. We call this denial but only when we can admit we are doing it. There is an economy where people point at others and call them a liar. When people see this they fall into the polarity that the person who is pointing at a lie must therefore be true.

We are so clever in this game. I don't fight either side anymore. I am thankful for academia because they have data I can gleam. I am thankful for truthers because they will deny the sun. I like their doubt. It’s healthy in a world of charlatans. But I am past the point where I want to define myself by declaring other things a fraud. I think we miss the truth when we do this.

People want confidence more than they want intuition. They want to believe someone out there has it and no one else does. This is a drug I have suffered an addiction from. My YouTube career was punished because I wasn't salacious enough. I don't care because the data I do find is so amazingly interesting I don’t need to be right or wrong. I am better than right, I am enthralled.

Passion is the rabbit hole of genius. It points to a kaleidoscope of truth where everyone has a tiny piece of light. I don't have the whole picture and I no longer give time to people who think someone does. Don’t tell me who doesn’t get it. This is meaningless to me.

The Botswana origin skeletal evidence is beyond dope. As is the phenomenon of two surges of hyper-intelligence emerging from Tanzania plus the more-than-unusual high concentration of albino within an epicenter of few hundred miles. This is a geyser of genetics that has blown like clockwork throughout Africa’s history. I don’t understand how it is flawed because It’s just data that keeps corroborating itself. There is no central thesis to this fountain of youth. Africa is a genetic Eden — deal with it.

Maybe Eric means some of the assumptions are flawed. I'm sure he's right about that. All we have are assumptions and I don't mind if many prove false. They don't make an ass out of anyone, they show courage in the dark.

The mythology and the archeology point to two distinct spectrums of archaic man divided into about seven named species. These named species are red herring where society bickers for/against evolution. Morphic resonance seems to account for both cosmologies. On one side of the spectrum, early man could run twenty miles. On the other he could sprint 100 yards and overheat from a lack of pores. One had the brain calories to lie to itself and each other. The other had six fingers and was more akin to Down’s syndrome. Neither seemed to see anything more than primary colors. The smarter ones could remember things for years. The acorn eaters could remember for about a week.

The one’s who lied lost their smell and traded it for civilization. The one’s that didn’t died alone hiding from tribalistic giant-hunters. These two genetic algorithms regulated off each other and intermixed and here we are. Will discuss today if you guys come!

Long live everyone who wants to keep making assumptions!

~James