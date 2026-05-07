James True

James True

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Edward Bernaysauce's avatar
Edward Bernaysauce
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the combination of all voices results in no voice, but instead, a denominator which can be fractionalized, then combine harvested, the artist is a point , AI can only surmise the field- this is but a supposition...;)

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