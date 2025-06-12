James True

James True

Hugh
18h

“Most civilisation is based on cowardice. It’s so easy to civilize by teaching cowardice. You water down the standards which would lead to bravery. You restrain the will. You regulate the appetites. You fence in the horizons. You make a law for every movement. You deny the existence of chaos. You teach even the children to breathe slowly. You tame.”

~ Frank Herbert

tru3
19hEdited

Looking at the opening illustration, I couldn’t help but see Trump and Newsome as the two faces of Janus; then I found this snippet of a poem about him written by Ovid:

“Care of the vast world is in my hands alone,

And mine the governance of the turning pole.

When I choose to send Peace, from tranquil houses,

Freely she walks the roads, and ceaselessly:

The whole world would drown in bloodstained slaughter,

If rigid barriers failed to hold war in check.

I sit at Heaven’s Gate with the gentle Hours,

Jupiter himself comes and goes at my discretion.”

Seems the red temple and the blue temple work in harmony for the highest good of all concerned.

