Every street riot is a pagan ritual of expression and power. Mortal deities possess their flock, summoning them into a parade of vandalism and revelry. Riots build churches. Their walls are perfected by more riots in an endless shit-test of durability.

Wolves built Rome. They made a haven for cowards too afraid of the wilderness. Cowards are soft, and softness grows civilization. A state is born. Citizens license themselves to this state, trusting it to surpass their own brutality. Criminal justice invented the Criminal Record, marking the birth of Social Credit.

Smart cities are created by people collectively reaching for self-accountability. We project this desire onto the State through our demands for its perfection. People need government to hold them to a standard they lack in themselves. “We are innocent until proven guilty” is the mantra of the lowest denominator. This lowness is the very fuel driving the smart city to emerge.

Are the LA riots a denormalized, suppressed pagan ritual of expression, growth, and power? If not, why does the government need 5,000 armed men to protect two buildings engineered to be riot-proof? Governor Newsom urged citizens to outrage after 23 businesses under his watch reported millions in damages. After 343 arrests in LA, it’s one of the more peaceful riots we’ve seen. Many protesters were caught on camera stopping vandalism. Gavin Newsom doesn’t really have what it takes to spark a revolution. His numbers fizzled out on the freeway. This tells me America as a symbol could be dying quicker than we think.

The machine of Lupercalia built Rome in the war on human anonymity.

Rome was built on revolt. Every phase of the moon, a new cause spreads through the city attracting a new kind of werewolf. Have we really changed?

Lupercalia: Participants ran naked through streets whipping spectators, symbolizing purification and fertility.

Saturnalia: Week-long street celebrations featuring role reversals, public drunkenness, and social disorder.

Bacchanalia: Secret night rituals involving ecstatic dancing, intoxication, and occasionally violent outbursts.

Munera (Gladiatorial Games): Ritualized combat resulting in injury or death, viewed as offerings to gods.

Parentalia: Public mourning rituals sometimes escalating into violent clashes due to heightened emotional tension.

Perhaps all of this is neurological. Perhaps there is a primal hunger deep inside us for a meaningful experience that doesn’t have to be real or even valid. We don’t care about how crooked or straight the liars are because we are too busy lying to ourselves. After all, America’s behavior has been awful for a pretty long time now, and everyone’s still cooperating.

Is all of this really so wrong? If you remove yourself from the tent of civilization, you discover the wilderness is impossible to survive without fantasy or animism. The night is too dark to pretend reality is rational. Civilization is the atrophy of our fangs that long to taste the meat.

How is George Floyd’s funeral not Parentalia? How is Black Hawk Down not Munera? How are New Year’s Eve, St. Patrick’s Day, and the Super Bowl not human sacrifice rituals during Bacchanalia? We celebrate these things because we are ruled by a deeper desire to build something we do not comprehend.

All these rituals continue today—each of them making our smart cities smarter, our armored vehicles tougher, our surveillance more comprehensive. This subterranean drive toward an ever-watchful state isn’t accidental; it is the ancient muse Isis, possessing our collective consciousness, striving endlessly to resurrect her Osiris through the technology of omniscient remembering.

Black-Eye Club is a visceral meditation on identity, consent, and the extreme measures humanity will undertake in the quest for survival.