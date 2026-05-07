The track “Keep Losing It All” is out today and in stores now.

Tracks are born, you know. Like us, they only become real by people believing in them. So how do you believe in something you want to be real? You listen to it. Witness is human sunlight.

There is little logic in the technology of music. It is an illogical conduit between two worlds, and this is where we find its meaning. Music is the tension of a string between two immovable forces. We call these places, “frets.” The language of music has been curtailed into phrases like “you seem tense” or “don’t fret so much,” as if tension were something to avoid rather than something to listen to. Drama suffers the same fate.

But all of our drama is music. It is up to the listener to determine which drama is good.

Perhaps love is like music, too. Music is the fur of sound. It invites you to tuck whatever emotions you want into its folds and know they will be held, remembered, and kept safe. Relationships do that too. There is no logic, only prana moving between two forces.

This track explores the comfort found in the almost maniacal way couples treat each other sometimes. It’s this tension where all the magic thrives. At the heart of the song is the perspective of the singer who never actually complains about the tension between her and her lover. She isn’t looking for an exit or a calmer way to mute the string. Quite the opposite. She wouldn’t change a single thing about the chaos or the “push and pull” of the relationship.

Her only lament is that she keeps losing it all.

How do we sustain losing ourselves in something indefinitely? This the lesson of being a verb and the wisdom of music.

Chorus:

We can’t seem to fit or quit

We don’t seem to mind the mess

I keep begging for more

I keep losing it all

Listen here:

Find this track on Spotify or wherever you get your music.