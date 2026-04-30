This track lives in the push and pull where desire meets resistance. It’s a game you can’t resolve—and don’t want to. That tension is the attraction, so why argue over it? Why cannibalize the energy? Isn’t this why couples fight?

The conflict itself is as constructive as it is destructive. We find ourselves “begging for more and giving it less”—a perfect loop. It’s the essence of the self-inflicted games we play to keep the flame alive. We tighten our grip on each other, trying to squeeze something more out of it, not realizing the pressure is part of what keeps it burning.

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