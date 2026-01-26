I lost my cool. Or I lost my belief that I was cool. I am not cool; I am hot. It turns out I am contagious to public executions. Alex Pretti’s death was heightened for me by the quality of the video. My actions resemble the werewolf. Their lunacy turns my skin and I become predator. I hunt my foxhole for rats. I drain the throats of charlatans and hunt first-worlders preaching the merits of apathy. I wallow in their inferiority until my guilt comes home in the morning. I am covered in dry slobber. My skin has returned with bruises.

We are creatures with hidden horns. I have seen my other face. It drank from a puddle in the moon until it saw me and bolted. The wildling feeds under my porch. It is too dilated to be tame. Too destructive to be popular. Too brutal to be conscious. Nature’s frequency prankster is invisible. But I see me now. I am aware wolf.

A mob is a pack of skin-turners. A protest is a collection of people with potential. They are kinetic dogs in motion. Protests don’t need to accomplish; they are a thing with potential. Government uses the power of winter to stop them. Government modifies the weather every press conference: the freezing rain of a congressional investigation, the exploding trees of impeachment.

I lost my cool today. I suffer my lack of calories. Chemtrail lady told me protesting is a waste. Every day she peddles daily bread of the sky falling. Not today. Today, I ate her face. I’m not proud. I was hungry for Alex. I was unconscious. Unconscious is the cleanest secretion of nature’s morality. It acts if we let go. It sheds its clothes and slips into the field to hunt sheep.

Maybe there is no wolf.

Wolf is a state of sheep. It doesn’t take much to turn skin. Trump is turning us all, and I wonder why we should resist. Humans are liberated through tyranny. The Nuremberg Tribunal sentenced twelve people to death. That’s all. Nuremberg is worshipped as the symbol of postwar justice, but its results were less than meager.

Fifty million civilians died in World War II and only two hundred people were punished for it.

The people’s justice did more. Allied forces practiced unsanctioned, spontaneous reprisal killings of German prisoners. Those deaths outnumbered Nuremberg executions twenty to one. Justice by trauma mob. I was taught to think those words were incongruent. But mob justice was one of the only notable postwar punishments that occurred.

Three documented incidents of mob justice in WWII (non-exhaustive):

Chenogne massacre (Jan 1945): ~80 German POWs killed by U.S. troops Dachau liberation reprisals (Apr 1945): ~35–50 SS guards killed by U.S. troops and liberated prisoners Biscari massacre (Jul 1943): 73 Axis POWs killed by U.S. troops.

No courtroom sentences. Deliberate, illegal killings carried out by the people for the people. Public justice was especially brutal against SS and camp personnel, proving the adage: Justice takes a village.

The ICE wars will prove whether bounty hunters are capable of installing universal obedience. Their failure in Minnesota is a wound that keeps bleeding. Don’t forget they already lost New York City and were too afraid to even try San Francisco. These defeats are impossible to advertise through the media. They are covert failures, hidden from the public, and there will be more. This is the power of humans. People are the first and last branch of government. The power of rebuke is an electromagnetic weapon, and its radiation shuts down cities and melts uniforms.

The algorithm needs you to watch Alex die. Maybe the algorithm is telling you something. Maybe it’s more on your side than “they” are—whoever “they” are, wherever “they” are. Maybe there is only us. Come. Complain with me. Let us protest our disgust with drums. We will straddle the lines of disobedience and taunt the crowd with signs that say, “What if we all turned?”

If everyone flipped in one evening, this whole thing would be over by morning. We would awake together covered in evidence and boldly face the consequences of our actions. Good or bad, it will be worth it.

