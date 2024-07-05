The Left is sexualizing children. The Right is sexualizing children, too. One is calling the kid’s “gay.” The other is calling the kid’s “straight.” Both are installing sexuality into a prepubescent vessel. Both are practicing pedophilia.

Every side who thinks the world is broken is practicing some kind of psychopathy. Seeing a “broken” world shows you what someone needs to render in their own mirror to make sense of everything. No one is wrong but everyone could improve their posture if they wanted to. The real work is understanding why people don’t always want to improve.

Children have a unique opportunity to not have to worry about breeding. Childhood is is the only chance they have to be a person instead of a function. Breeders push for everyone to see things as a breeder. Anti-breeders push for everyone to see things as an anti-breeder. Fertility is a successful and prolific cult that’s slowly dying. Every letter in LGBTQ is an exit from fertility. It’s a world where the self is defined by different terms. Whether you love Pride Month or Hate it, the energy is a living shadow of our exit from a fertility-centric world.

People are terrified. People insist this is unnatural. But people being terrified and calling things unnatural is also natural. Cults never die softly. They tend to flop around on the dock until someone clubs them with a hammer. It’s brutal.

Not everything prolific is meant to breed. Sanctity is one such flower. The people who believe otherwise are terrified of dying and see fertility as a doorway to eternity. But all of us are from the same stalk. None of us can end man’s proliferation single-handedly.

The garden is lush with humans now. We can relax and let people explore themselves as children again. Isn’t this the entire purpose of building a society? When Jesus transmogrified, he rose above the corporal need for genitals. He did not transition from a living person into a dead one. Quite the opposite. The binary of gender is only revealed when someone tries to identify above them. Isn’t this what we’ve been doing this whole time?

Jesus was following a Luciferian agenda by transmogrifying.

If we fear for our children is this fear helping? Is a dying Maypole of marriage really worth punishing our kids over? Maybe our new found obsession with Public Safety is the agonal breath of fertility’s last gasp. This change requires us to trust mortality more than we ever have before. There is something more important than proliferation. That thing is the sanctity found in living a good life. This notion is a threat to any family who believes their children only live or survive as breeders. A fear of survival makes the world more dangerous. But dangerous is important. Dangerous comes after we decouple from fertility. We take chances because that’s how flowers bloom.

Of course the schools aren’t safe. But neither is the jungle. Schools are here to teach survival in the wild. A good school needs bad teachers so a good student can learn to notice them. This is the secret of the jungle. This is the secret of mercurial education.