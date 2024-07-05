Jesus and his Luciferian Trans Agenda
The Left is sexualizing children. The Right is sexualizing children, too. One is calling the kid’s “gay.” The other is calling the kid’s “straight.” Both are installing sexuality into a prepubescent vessel. Both are practicing pedophilia.
Thanks for reading James True! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Every side who thinks the world is broken is practicing some kind of psychopathy. Seeing a “broken” world shows you what someone needs to render in their own mirror to make sense of everything. No one is wrong but everyone could improve their posture if they wanted to. The real work is understanding why people don’t always want to improve.
Children have a unique opportunity to not have to worry about breeding. Childhood is is the only chance they have to be a person instead of a function. Breeders push for everyone to see things as a breeder. Anti-breeders push for everyone to see things as an anti-breeder. Fertility is a successful and prolific cult that’s slowly dying. Every letter in LGBTQ is an exit from fertility. It’s a world where the self is defined by different terms. Whether you love Pride Month or Hate it, the energy is a living shadow of our exit from a fertility-centric world.
People are terrified. People insist this is unnatural. But people being terrified and calling things unnatural is also natural. Cults never die softly. They tend to flop around on the dock until someone clubs them with a hammer. It’s brutal.
Not everything prolific is meant to breed. Sanctity is one such flower. The people who believe otherwise are terrified of dying and see fertility as a doorway to eternity. But all of us are from the same stalk. None of us can end man’s proliferation single-handedly.
The garden is lush with humans now. We can relax and let people explore themselves as children again. Isn’t this the entire purpose of building a society? When Jesus transmogrified, he rose above the corporal need for genitals. He did not transition from a living person into a dead one. Quite the opposite. The binary of gender is only revealed when someone tries to identify above them. Isn’t this what we’ve been doing this whole time?
Jesus was following a Luciferian agenda by transmogrifying.
If we fear for our children is this fear helping? Is a dying Maypole of marriage really worth punishing our kids over? Maybe our new found obsession with Public Safety is the agonal breath of fertility’s last gasp. This change requires us to trust mortality more than we ever have before. There is something more important than proliferation. That thing is the sanctity found in living a good life. This notion is a threat to any family who believes their children only live or survive as breeders. A fear of survival makes the world more dangerous. But dangerous is important. Dangerous comes after we decouple from fertility. We take chances because that’s how flowers bloom.
Of course the schools aren’t safe. But neither is the jungle. Schools are here to teach survival in the wild. A good school needs bad teachers so a good student can learn to notice them. This is the secret of the jungle. This is the secret of mercurial education.
Thanks for reading James True! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Wow! This is so twisted it almost appears straight! Haha Didn’t realize u had a pun there! But really the adversary of our souls can tangle things up and tie the knot so tightly the thread appears unblemished. So yes it sounded good in the beginning of your essay cause surely we all agree childhood should be free and happy and full of love and liberty without any sort of sexual agenda at all. So I am old and grew up in an atmosphere of acceptance and privacy I guess is how you would say it. Moms painted their toddler sons toenails and made Jiffy cupcakes with them but there preschool teacher did not show them things to see if they really thought they were a girl! Dads took their daughters fishing and taught them how to change the oil in the car but no one thought to say maybe that daughter of yours is really a dude! Gender is biologically predetermined unless there is a chromosomal abnormality like XXY which is sort of rare all the rest seems to be more of a mental confusion and cultural or societal influence. So yes let’s give our babies a break and not push them into anything sexual their own hormones will do enough of that and when our bodies are resurrected at the end of time we’ll see then the glory of Christ’s transfiguration! Until then if you remember in the Mount of Transfiguration Moses and Elijah were clearly distinguishable by the disciples. While we are here on earth being able to create life is a blessing not something to be feared. Those who want to limit or curtail human reproduction are certainly suspect - what is the ultimate agenda - fear for the planet? Or fear that there won’t be enough resources to go around? The adversary always uses fear but for those who live God there is nothing to fear!! Peace
Don't know if I'm allowed to comment, not sure of membership. Here goes: I am a male/female going back to my 7 year old self and that's a long time ago. It's beingness that others cannot cope with, so they ostracise and close ranks - an out pereson more or less from the word 'go'. It's so much easier to conform that no-one would deliberately choose this unless they have no choice. It has one advantage - seeing from the outside/in gives one some insight into the limitations of the human condition/mind/consciousness - take your pick. To think still that 'gender' is biologically determined and that women are women, men are men and all is predetermined is pathetically blinkered. If the nature versus nurture debate ever had validity, and I don't think it does, it might be a pertinent point. I think it does not! Dressing boys as girls, or taking girls fishing, does not effect their gender identity one little bit. I'm shocked that anyone thinks it's that simple. All I can say to the previous commentator is: get real! Are we here to learn or to sink into a ready-made biological niche, safely following the herd? Gender disphoria (nice tag) is real, not something that trendy parents impose, for fun, on their offspring. It's another level of 'Hades', a nuance of the .002 that we can perceive. Contrary to what the previous note asserts, eproduction is not our ultimate goal. Loving ourselves is what love is about and our primary goal is that. Loving other people follows a long way behind.