James True

James True

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Holly's avatar
Holly
Jul 12, 2024

Wow! This is so twisted it almost appears straight! Haha Didn’t realize u had a pun there! But really the adversary of our souls can tangle things up and tie the knot so tightly the thread appears unblemished. So yes it sounded good in the beginning of your essay cause surely we all agree childhood should be free and happy and full of love and liberty without any sort of sexual agenda at all. So I am old and grew up in an atmosphere of acceptance and privacy I guess is how you would say it. Moms painted their toddler sons toenails and made Jiffy cupcakes with them but there preschool teacher did not show them things to see if they really thought they were a girl! Dads took their daughters fishing and taught them how to change the oil in the car but no one thought to say maybe that daughter of yours is really a dude! Gender is biologically predetermined unless there is a chromosomal abnormality like XXY which is sort of rare all the rest seems to be more of a mental confusion and cultural or societal influence. So yes let’s give our babies a break and not push them into anything sexual their own hormones will do enough of that and when our bodies are resurrected at the end of time we’ll see then the glory of Christ’s transfiguration! Until then if you remember in the Mount of Transfiguration Moses and Elijah were clearly distinguishable by the disciples. While we are here on earth being able to create life is a blessing not something to be feared. Those who want to limit or curtail human reproduction are certainly suspect - what is the ultimate agenda - fear for the planet? Or fear that there won’t be enough resources to go around? The adversary always uses fear but for those who live God there is nothing to fear!! Peace

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Anna Z's avatar
Anna Z
Aug 3, 2024

Don't know if I'm allowed to comment, not sure of membership. Here goes: I am a male/female going back to my 7 year old self and that's a long time ago. It's beingness that others cannot cope with, so they ostracise and close ranks - an out pereson more or less from the word 'go'. It's so much easier to conform that no-one would deliberately choose this unless they have no choice. It has one advantage - seeing from the outside/in gives one some insight into the limitations of the human condition/mind/consciousness - take your pick. To think still that 'gender' is biologically determined and that women are women, men are men and all is predetermined is pathetically blinkered. If the nature versus nurture debate ever had validity, and I don't think it does, it might be a pertinent point. I think it does not! Dressing boys as girls, or taking girls fishing, does not effect their gender identity one little bit. I'm shocked that anyone thinks it's that simple. All I can say to the previous commentator is: get real! Are we here to learn or to sink into a ready-made biological niche, safely following the herd? Gender disphoria (nice tag) is real, not something that trendy parents impose, for fun, on their offspring. It's another level of 'Hades', a nuance of the .002 that we can perceive. Contrary to what the previous note asserts, eproduction is not our ultimate goal. Loving ourselves is what love is about and our primary goal is that. Loving other people follows a long way behind.

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