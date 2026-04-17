I’m leaning back where the shade hits the stone

Watching two empires fight for a throne.

It’s the Templo of Authority in modern design

Two sides of a pyramid, divided by a line.

Tlaloc on the left, the Blue House of dread

Fear of the sky, keep the climate in your head.

Huitzilopochtli, the Red House of fire

The hunger for war, the burning desire.



It’s a Flower War, baby, let the petals fall

The pyramid stands while they build the temple wall.

Everybody wins when obsidian pays

The system drinks from a bloody bouquet.



It's a flower war, baby.

It's a flower war, baby.

It's a flower war.



The ancient priests needed hearts for the sun

Today they use drugs and the heat of the gun.

If the Gringos legalized, the Cartel would die

If the Gringo had no enemy, the empire would cry.

They need the friction, the ghost at the gate

To keep the fresh flow of hearts on the plate.

A war without end, a ritual of fear

To keep the pyramid standing year after year.



It’s a Flower War, baby, let the petals fall

The pyramid stands while they build the temple wall.

Everybody wins when obsidian pays

The system drinks from a bloody bouquet.



It's a flower war, baby.

It's a flower war, baby.

It's a flower war.



The Ganja, the Poppy, the Coca, the Glass—

Flowers the Gringos can’t help but let pass.

They lack the spirit to ever say no

To the pollen the dealers make grow.

From the red of the field to the crystalline spark

They crave the light while they live in the dark.

Just different blossoms to make the war last

The future is blooming from out of the past.



It’s a Flower War, baby, let the petals fall

The pyramid stands while they build the temple wall.

Everybody wins when obsidian pays

The system drinks from a bloody bouquet.



It's a flower war, baby.

It's a flower war, baby.

It's a flower war.



Naked El Trumpo, capo of the swamp,

Leading red-hat legions in a white-power stomp.

Fingers always fondling the button of state,

Chirping what it takes to Make America Hate.



So I’ll stay a Lazy Sicario, here in the heat

I won’t be the heart they drop at their feet.

The tongue bleeds for the children to thrive

We smell the flowers that keep us alive.



It’s a Flower War, baby, let the petals fall

The pyramid stands while they build the temple wall.

Everybody wins when obsidian pays

The system drinks from a bloody bouquet.



It's a flower war, baby.

It's a flower war, baby.

It's a flower war.