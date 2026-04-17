It’s a Flower War
Music Video
I’m leaning back where the shade hits the stone
Watching two empires fight for a throne.
It’s the Templo of Authority in modern design
Two sides of a pyramid, divided by a line.
Tlaloc on the left, the Blue House of dread
Fear of the sky, keep the climate in your head.
Huitzilopochtli, the Red House of fire
The hunger for war, the burning desire.
It’s a Flower War, baby, let the petals fall
The pyramid stands while they build the temple wall.
Everybody wins when obsidian pays
The system drinks from a bloody bouquet.
It's a flower war, baby.
It's a flower war, baby.
It's a flower war.
The ancient priests needed hearts for the sun
Today they use drugs and the heat of the gun.
If the Gringos legalized, the Cartel would die
If the Gringo had no enemy, the empire would cry.
They need the friction, the ghost at the gate
To keep the fresh flow of hearts on the plate.
A war without end, a ritual of fear
To keep the pyramid standing year after year.
It’s a Flower War, baby, let the petals fall
The pyramid stands while they build the temple wall.
Everybody wins when obsidian pays
The system drinks from a bloody bouquet.
It's a flower war, baby.
It's a flower war, baby.
It's a flower war.
The Ganja, the Poppy, the Coca, the Glass—
Flowers the Gringos can’t help but let pass.
They lack the spirit to ever say no
To the pollen the dealers make grow.
From the red of the field to the crystalline spark
They crave the light while they live in the dark.
Just different blossoms to make the war last
The future is blooming from out of the past.
It’s a Flower War, baby, let the petals fall
The pyramid stands while they build the temple wall.
Everybody wins when obsidian pays
The system drinks from a bloody bouquet.
It's a flower war, baby.
It's a flower war, baby.
It's a flower war.
Naked El Trumpo, capo of the swamp,
Leading red-hat legions in a white-power stomp.
Fingers always fondling the button of state,
Chirping what it takes to Make America Hate.
So I’ll stay a Lazy Sicario, here in the heat
I won’t be the heart they drop at their feet.
The tongue bleeds for the children to thrive
We smell the flowers that keep us alive.
It’s a Flower War, baby, let the petals fall
The pyramid stands while they build the temple wall.
Everybody wins when obsidian pays
The system drinks from a bloody bouquet.
It's a flower war, baby.
It's a flower war, baby.
It's a flower war.