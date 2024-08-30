Consciousness is a legion of every demon swimming in your pores. Each of them is obedient to the pelvis’ mercy seat. To hate the demon is to hate every child you disown. We cast our demons on everyone we meet. We find them at work, we find them in a mailbox.

The chain letter is danger wrapped inside redemption. It’s a demon powered by your psyche and activated by belief. We anoint our demons with the spirit of importance. A successful chain letter has three unique demons installed in your reef. These are authority, threat, and salvation.

Authority

Demons thrive on authority. They drown without it. Authority is your plasma tethered on a silver cord. The demon drinks from this tentacle. Its tongue slurps you out of your cockpit and under a thumb.

This chain letter has lots of threat but the authority is unclear so the threat is murky

Threat

Threat and reputation are proportional. A spouse sees no danger when her husband cleans a gun. A child with a stick is harmless until he strikes father in the crotch. Threat emerges from reputation. This is the opacity of a demon. The chain letter needs reputation and threat to work.

United States Census has authority but their reputation for threat is low.

Every trademark is demon. Logos possess the environment. Pepsi infests the aura of Taylor Swift and the fountains of NASCAR. Law is a demonic well. Law baptizes its parchments in capital violence. Violence is a privilege bestowed by law. It saturates the meaning of every statute.

Salvation

All chain letters are implied salvation. The demon tells you, “If you comply they will let you go.” Chain letters are never profitable. The best you can do is pretend to break even for a while. Compliance is the amputation of self for a higher power. This is earliest meanings of the word, “tabernacle.”

Perhaps the IRS is a chain letter from a long time ago. Our ancestors disowned themselves to a haunted government powered by a bluff.

The IRS carries more gas than the US Census. The authority and the threat compliment each other well. It is still a bluff though.

A demon dies alone. Alone has no arms to surround you. This is psychic energy that belongs to everyone. The chain letter is an invitation to exorcise the self from bondage and practice our necromancy.