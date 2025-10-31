As of this writing, someone dies in ICE custody every other week. Every month ICE executes a human being with no trial. These are masked thugs, foreign invaders, their bounty is a quota. If you don’t have papers, you are a dog and they will shoot you for running. How is ICE not a threat to society?

2025 ICE Death Toll:

ICE deaths in custody: 25

ICE executions in public: 2

Caribbean assassinations: 57



Undocumented status is civil, not criminal. 84 people have died under ICE’s hands from a suspected civil infraction. Through October 30, 2025, the U.S. has executed 41 people total. In 2024 that number was only 25. ICE death toll exceeds nationwide execution totals for the past two years combined.

None of these agents are trained. None of them are accountable. None of them are wearing body cameras. None of them print their name on a uniform. This is worse than hunting brown people. This is open season on humanity for a quota.



Silverio Villegas-González — Franklin Park (Chicago area), IL — Sept 12, 2025 — Fatally shot by ICE

What happened: During a traffic stop tied to an ICE operation, agents say Villegas-González resisted, struck/dragged an officer with his car, and an ICE officer fired, killing him. Family and local outlets dispute parts of the official account.

Sources: Reuters profile and incident summary; WBEZ breaking report; ABC News recap. Reuters+2WBEZ+2

José Castro-Rivera — near San Antonio, TX (highway) — Oct 2025 — Killed while fleeing an ICE stop

What happened: DHS says ICE stopped a vehicle during an enforcement operation; Castro-Rivera fled on foot and was struck by a vehicle on the highway and killed.

Source: ABC News report citing DHS. ABC News

2019 case the record shows as a non-fatal ICE shooting — Antioch (Nashville), TN — Sept 5, 2019

What happened: An ICE agent fired on a man who drove toward agents in a Food Lion parking lot; the man was shot and survived (treated and recovering). Multiple outlets covered it at the time as non-fatal .

Sources: TIME; The Guardian; Democracy Now; local TV report. News Channel 5 Nashville (WTVF)+3TIME+3The Guardian+3

Are you Haitian?

We aren’t taking dangerous criminals off the streets. We are giving racists money and title to consider themselves above the law.

