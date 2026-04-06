When emotion has too many amps, we cry tears. This is the brain’s PAG overloaded. The lacrimal system serves as a drainage for the central nervous system—a way to purge the chemical buildup before it corrodes the circuit. Sex and power work the same way. When a man’s spine receives too many amps, it offloads kundalini through sexual gratification. Power and sex merge in a secretion of morality that shames the self as a way of rejecting power. This is why rape is about power, not sex.

Here are several cases of ICE agents in 2025 abusing their authority, and almost all of them are sex crimes. This isn’t an accident. It’s a fingerprint pointing to the body’s capacitor.

Isaiah Anthony Hodgson, a U.S. Border Patrol agent, became publicly known after a controversial arrest of a U.S. citizen that went viral. Following public backlash, his behavior escalated. He later entered a women’s restroom at a casino while armed, placing a handgun on the sink and asking women if they wanted to go on a date. When confronted by authorities, he complained they were treating him “like a civilian.” Hodgson repeatedly invoked his ICE status as being above accountability. His parents reported Hodgson’s substance abuse and death by drug overdose right before his trial.

Koby Don Williams, a 22-year ICE veteran and supervisor, was arrested in a sting operation after attempting to meet someone he believed to be a 13-year-old girl. He arrived at a hotel with cash, alcohol, and pills, suggesting intent to facilitate sexual exploitation.

Samuel L. Saxon, a high-ranking ICE official in Cincinnati, was arrested in 2025 for a sustained pattern of domestic violence, including attempted strangulation. Police had been called to his residence 22 times prior to his arrest. His defense cited his federal service in an attempt to avoid detention.

Alexander Steven Back, an ICE employee, was arrested in a Minnesota sting operation after arranging to meet someone he believed to be underage. During both the online interaction and arrest, he emphasized his ICE affiliation—telling both the supposed minor and officers that he was “ICE” and “chill,” implying protection from consequences.

David Corvell, a contract detention officer in Dilley, Texas, engaged in a sexual relationship with a detained immigrant under his authority. He groomed the detainee by smuggling prohibited items (food, jewelry, personal photos) and used other detainees as lookouts while meeting her in secret. He later pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a ward.

Andrew J. Golubic, an ICE officer supervising vulnerable immigrants, used his authority to coerce sexual acts. He controlled key aspects of detainees’ lives, including ankle monitoring, case recommendations, and deportation outcomes. Victims’ compliance directly affected their freedom.

ICE often recruits from the ranks of former fire, police, and military personnel who were “separated” from service—often for the very reasons they fail here. Typically, these folks are unemployed for a reason. Finding them was a kind of gaslighting where ICE empowered and elevated them into a position of power they were not equipped to handle.

It’s the lottery effect, but with power instead of money.

Power hertz. Power vibrates at a high frequency and requires a vessel with the capacitance to maintain the load without blowing the fuse. Power demands a clean circuit or else it will leak. This leak manifests itself as corruption. Rape is a corruption of power that escapes the body through the sexual chakra.

The under-equipped will always find a way of shedding power. We see this in the downfall of every hero worshipped by a culture and imbued with extra-moral powers like immunity or the monopoly of violence.

Maybe power does not corrupt. Maybe power only exposes the circuit that’s corroded. We are only beginning to learn these things.

Power informs and conforms to that which is incorruptible. What man needs is more practice holding power in his spine instead of offloading it onto others. Each of these chakras is a gear, and man dumps or offloads most of his power through sexual corruption because it’s the first exit—the primary vent for power to leave the body.

I promise you, man is an inkling of his own prowess. His body is a mech suit stocked with advanced features, but no one has found the manual. Not yet. We are still crawling.