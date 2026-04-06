James True

James True

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Michael De Sales's avatar
Michael De Sales
18h

Great article!! I mean I can do without the horrific actions of those top I.C.E agents and of course the ones hiring these types of corrupt humans. The part I absolutely love is how you link their behaviour to Chakra being out of balance. Opened a door for me.

May we all find

Balance love and harmony

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Patti Barbieri's avatar
Patti Barbieri
1d

a right hook to the jaw should stimulate that PAG.

Yesterday I pointed to the front door of my work space and I yelled "Get Out".x2..It wasn't as corrosive (the experience) as I expected. I'm burning fairly clean.

I will give myself more confrontational net worths..to build my spine. Thank you for showing me the door.

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