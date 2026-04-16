America’s loses wars because their cause has no heart.

It was never a “Deep State.” America is a Derp State with guns and money. I miss the days when I thought it was deep. There’s something nostalgic in me for when I could ruminate on the discipline it must take to drink orphan blood on a sacred planetary alignment. I told myself, “Evil perfection is what it must take to control the world.”

It’s embarrassing that it doesn’t work that way. That all it takes is someone like El Trumpo to run the show.

Real evil is not purposeful or polished. It doesn’t live in a mansion with a great view of the city. The gilded molds we imagine all come from Home Depot. It makes me sad to admit: I have completely lost all respect for evil. Now we know real evil is decrepit and lazy. It is devoid of ritual or sanctimony. Evil is Trivial Pursuit with a handgun.

It’s Pete Hegseth quoting Pulp Fiction during a prayer for fallen soldiers and telling everyone it was from the Bible. Real evil is death by drunk driving. It’s sending your child to a pedo war because the Homecoming Game opened with a pledge of allegiance.

The Energetic Magic of the five-pointed Star

Every cartel pledges allegiance to a fabric; a flag is no different. A tribe’s colors are an intersection for heat to assemble—a reef for magic to collect. Haitians call this pwen. Every symbol, even the American flag with its 250 thorns, carries this weight. Fifty stars harvest reverence from five angles of sorrow, while every stripe traps the friction felt between red and white.

Flags are capacitors in the circuit of war. So too are gang colors in a bandana. All clothing holds pwen: the bulletproof vest, the N95 mask, the silk tie, even a pair of socks that match. We are swaddled in this power and ruled by the illusions of its magic.

“Imagine if William Cooper, Tolkien, and Bruce Lee sat down and composed a text.

It would read something like this.” - Blueprints of Mind Control