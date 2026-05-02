Opening a portal can be invoked verbally. Here’s how I do it, but season to your taste.

I say:

“Open sesame. Open says me.”

Sesame is a sacred seed, you know. Made famous from A Thousand and One Nights, it has been the password to crack open mountains of treasure for centuries. But it’s an important symbol for opening doors because of how it actually grows.

The sesame pod is a high-tension vessel. As it matures, it builds an intense internal pressure until it reaches a critical breaking point. It doesn’t just open—it bursts. This sudden, violent snap is called dehiscence. At the slightest touch, the husk pops with a sharp, audible crack, scattering its treasure. When you say the word, you are invoking that biological explosion. You are calling on the “pop” of the husk.

The Power of the Passage

Portals are everywhere. We use them to change our thinking all the time—that’s why we have rooms. Every time you cross a threshold, you have the opportunity to leave one version of yourself behind. We are only beginning to tap into the power of invoking intentional change through the simple act of passage.

That is what this song does. It reminds us that we are magicians. We are powerful when we harness intention to redefine our reality as we move.

There is a portal.

If you don’t see it—trace it there.

Now see it.

That is the door.

Not to a place.

That is the door to a who.

“To a Who” is a ritual house offering that takes you through this transmutation. You aren’t just dancing; you are defining the frame. You are stating “Open Says Me” and triggering the snap of the husk to become the person on the other side.

Listen to the ritual here:

In closing,

Songs are portals. So are tabs in your browser. We are surrounded by magic doors. Earth is the biggest one you’ve ever opened.