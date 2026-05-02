James True

James True

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Linda Jones's avatar
Linda Jones
43m

I love this, James. Thank you so much!

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BuelahMan's Revolt's avatar
BuelahMan's Revolt
6h

I am looking into the Spotify portal. My initial foray is intimidating (like selecting a distributor). Any hints or easy explanation/steps?

I can see where I can get more audience in the government protest categories by that outlet. I'm not really into making money from it (although that would be cool). As if.

Any hints?

When I do videos, it is a lot of work, so I have also thought about AI videos. (Have you considered this and if so, what software would/do you use?)

I appreciate what you do!

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