Thank you Jean-Sebastien Savard for joining me on DojoEarth!

Summary: This video features a deep and philosophical conversation between Jean-Sebastien Savard and James True regarding the nature of the psyche, human identity, and the “technology of the face.”

Key themes explored in the discussion include:

The Concept of Masks and Personas: The hosts discuss how individuals wear various “masks” or personas throughout their lives. They explore how these masks are not just tools for social navigation but are integral to the human experience, allowing people to adapt to different environments and challenges (12:38, 19:20).

Self-Discovery through Hardship: Both speakers emphasize that personal growth often involves “eating one’s skin”—a metaphor for shedding past identities or coping mechanisms that no longer serve them, often under the pressure of traumatic or difficult life experiences (13:04, 23:37).

The Duality of Perception: They delve into the idea of Malamu (aura or reflection) and how people often perceive others based on their own internal states. They discuss how the “blackness” or negativity one sees in others may actually be a reflection of one’s own fears or lack of self-awareness (7:19, 29:06).

The Power of Language: The hosts examine the nuance of words, particularly the differences in meaning between French and English, as well as the importance of etymology and original definitions in breaking through societal “bubbles” (55:40).

Compassion and Connection: Ultimately, the conversation pivots toward the idea that true compassion involves understanding that everyone is playing a role. They argue that being aware of these masks allows for a deeper, more authentic connection between people (19:40, 48:43).

Throughout the discussion, the speakers connect these ideas to historical and archetypal concepts, such as the Greek authenticos (murderer/one who destroys their own mask) and the idea of building one’s “church” or truth upon the rocks of past experience (38:12, 54:54).