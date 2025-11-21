Nazis always wanted chattel slavery. They pledged obedience to it with a sworn oath. These people were rebelling against sovereignty. They rejected Germany and the Übermensch inside themselves. It’s a blessing to review WWII with fresh eyes and see these people not as men, but as children. They couldn’t handle the chore of fixing the neighborhood, so they focused on invading twenty other nations instead.

Isn’t that what ICE is doing now? Isn’t Trump doing that now with his war on fentanyl? Hitler invaded because he couldn’t fix Germany; Trump invades the Caribbean for the exact same reason. White Americans are so fragile and weak he will execute people in the Caribbean to save the white man from himself. Like Nazi Germany, American troops have occupied foreign soil well over a hundred times since WWII. There is nothing “America” or “First” about emulating the weakness of a bunch of losers.

If Nazis are cool, then having someone dress you is cool, having someone tell you what to do is cool, swearing an oath to a dictator is cool, and abandoning your own soil is cool. That ain’t cool.

I can’t pretend to be a white guy anymore. I am painted by the soil of my home. I am Native and I am American. My roots are too deep to be white anymore. I do not see a superior race. The ones who call themselves white are embarrassing. They hold the First World in their hands and want to hoard it like the Jew they’re so desperate to blame. Fentanyl is America’s kampf. White man’s weakness is America’s struggle. We cannot blame this on the Second or Third World. America needs to find its dignity.

Trump posted 18 times yesterday calling for hangings and sedition. Notice he didn’t use his powers as Commander in Chief to order a court-martial. He legally could. He does not. It proves how weak he is. It proves he knows the Caribbean war crimes would have the spotlight. He’s counting on the MAGA oath to hold. It won’t. White man has no integrity. Just ask the world. The politics of revenge are too entertaining and Trump’s administration has fingered too many cookies:

Violation of the War Powers Act Deploying military on domestic soil Violation of habeas corpus by ICE Collusion with foreign nations for illegal gifts/bribery Weaponizing DOJ to hunt political enemies

These five violations are self-evident, but most will be ignored due to one key reason: America’s chief export is violence. In addition to weapon sales, CIA coups, and bombing raids, America invades a country on average every 1.7 years (since WWII). The largest employer in America is the Department of Defense. This is never going to change despite the law explicitly saying otherwise.

“No person employed by or acting on behalf of the United States Government shall engage in, or conspire to engage in, assassination.” — Section 2.11 of Executive Order 12333

The United States of America is growing and there’s nothing any politician can do about it. It’s already happened; we are simply waiting for the ribbon-cutting into the United States of Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama. The Darién Gap may save Colombia. Russia might save Venezuela. But there is no Central America anymore. That ship has sailed.