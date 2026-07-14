James True is joined by Mitch Wasson for a deep dive into the "hermetic path" of reality. Mitch shares his powerful personal journey—from serving in the Marine Corps and struggling with drug addiction to a profound "light switch" awakening in 2016 sparked by infinite consciousness and the texts of the Bhagavad Gita.



Together, they explore the necessity of the Hero’s Journey and why true initiation often requires personal devastation and the stripping away of societal "credentials." A central theme of the discussion is "Elaborate Cope"—the complex systems and narratives we build to avoid the raw presence of awareness.



Key topics include:



The Cost of Initiation: Why society often views spiritual growth as a "crisis" or failure.

Elaborate Cope vs. Presence: How we use complex magic and political fixation as coping mechanisms.

Collective Sanity: Understanding civilization as a "sanity island" that provides the safety for individual deep-sea diving for "pearls" of truth.

The Technology of Belief: Exploring how our perception and internal light construct our entire reality.

Finding the Mentor: The role of "charlatan" mentors and outrageous ideas in giving us permission to fall off the cliff and find ourselves.

Join us for a conversation that challenges the idea of a "broken" system and instead reveals a brilliant, structured reality designed to foster conscious expansion.

