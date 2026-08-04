In early man, grief was a state of being. The alchemy of rage was slowly refined into the state-sponsored gladiatorial games.

The origins of gladiatorial games had nothing to do with entertainment. They were, in their earliest and rawest forms, a temporary madness—a visceral response to the animistic possession of grief.

The early mind was easily turned by emotional possession. Ancient history is littered with accounts where man loses himself completely under the weight of pleasure or duress. Both are formidable, overpowering opponents when the human psyche is in puberty. Without a central ego to anchor the mind, ancient man was easily hijacked by external forces, slipping helplessly between disconnected mental states. Gluttony routinely found house guests dead in a corner from the gastronomic dilations of a feast. The archetype of Bacchus gathered the dead brains of those asphyxiated by fermented revelry. There were monthly parades of sexual assault, and mourners violently tearing the literal flesh from their own faces. Frenzied warriors lived in a permanent state of trauma, exercising raw violence upon the world. The ancient self was not a cohesive identity; it was all these things—a thousand disconnected urges running wildly on the beach.

History is often too busy to see the brain’s true evolution over the last five thousand years, a shift found not in its physical anatomy but in its internal organization. The modern, self-contained ego is a product of highly structured society—a predictable, domesticated fruit. But early man’s psyche was a loose network of sporadic routines. There was no central self to oversee the whole.

To understand this is to understand the primitive psychology of survival. Life for an animal is lived in distinct modes of trance. A beast of burden moves fluidly between these automated states: gather grass, turn to cud, chew, digest, seek more sun, seek less sun. None of these trances have to “know” each other or check in with a central authority; they simply execute as needed. Early man operated under the exact same compartmentalized psychology. The original gladiator clashes—known to the later Romans as munera—were not invented as a performance or a theatrical rehearsal. Long before they were ever recorded in history, they began as raw, involuntary explosions of violence within primitive clans. But why honor the sanctity of death with more death? Wouldn’t a new killing simply mute the original loss? The answer is yes. And that was precisely the point.

Fresh murder inserted in the middle of a funeral replaces grief with an emotion far easier for an unorganized brain to process: rage. Rage is a primal reflex, mastered long before the early brain could comprehend something as complex and meaningful as grief. Grief requires an evolved, highly sophisticated mind. It requires the discovery of preciousness, and the agonizing, introspective recognition of its loss. To grieve, we must first learn how to long for something delicate. In the architecture of the evolving psyche, grief is a much higher psychological aspiration than rage. But the early mind had far more ancestral, evolutionary experience in fury than it did in sorrow.

Picture a primitive roman funeral pyre. A profound, suffocating grief rises in a man as he watches his fallen comrade burn. His mind collapses under a sorrow it has no internal structure to map. To save itself from psychological freeze, the brain snaps into a completely different trance. A sudden, blinding fury takes over his mantle. His expression goes utterly blank. His skin turns. He slips cleanly into an animistic, feral fugue state, resolving to answer his grief with a blade. The funeral becomes a rage pit of violence that burns for days.

Gladiators were discovered, not invented.

This violent snap shattered the paralyzing hold of intense sadness on a primitive mind unequipped to process the complexities of grief. Chaotic outbursts were the default survival mechanism of the clan. The early psyche lacked a cohesive self and the ability to integrate, reflect or recognize its own shadow. This bloody evolution left no written records. Man was not aware of the academy of trances inside his vessel. His clan needed new tools to alchemize their grief. Murder became a functional cure for sadness. It is, quite practically, impossible to be immobilized by sorrow when you are actively fighting for your life or watching a mortal struggle. The sheer, localized intensity of combat provides a sharp, immediate footing, violently pulling the mourner out of a vulnerable, weeping fervor and anchoring them back into the physical world of survival.

When Rome finished its first wall, these chaotic, unpredictable outbursts of private madness evolved from personal survival mechanisms into a distinct threat to social order. The developing Roman state, ever the architect of control, stepped in to domesticate the madness, slowly turning this destructive problem into something constructive. Over centuries, the “chaotic rage” of the private clan fugue was systematically transformed into the structured, scheduled public events we recognize today—complete with state-sanctioned beast hunts, public executions, and heavily marketed afternoon battles.

We see the legal roots of this psychological engineering very early on in Roman history. The Twelve Tables explicitly restricted these extreme, reactive public displays of mourning, specifically banning women from “tearing their cheeks” in sorrow. By outlawing this raw emotional collapse, the state forced the erratic psychological release of death out of the public streets and redirected it into the controlled, hyper-curated, and civilized environment of the arena.

Ultimately, the gladiator games were not born of simple bloodlust, but of deep psychological necessity. The Roman state successfully weaponized a primitive, ritualized violence to manage the volatile, animistic energy of death, converting raw human madness into predictable political order.

I covered this topic and more in today’s Livestream.