Presumed competence is the belief a patient has competency despite never showing it. This healing approach goes against the grain of the scientific method which tries to remove all presumptions from the subject under the guise of accuracy. It strikes me like a gong to think how much we miss through our lack of assumptions. Our assumptions are the lattice every dream needs to cling to.

I've been listening to the Telepathy Tapes this week. The claims made are basically unbelievable. They trigger red flags in me by suggesting a world that is too good to be true. There are challenges to accepting this information without proof but still I find them compelling and plausible.

The Telepathy Tapes put forth the idea that non-speaking people living on the spectrum have the ability to read the thoughts of others. It goes on to explain "the people on the hill" as a collective gathering place of living ideas that meet in a space that is not physical. Here, on the hill, relationships are shared across the world without their bodies ever meeting. Like I said, the flags are waving this is too good to be true.

Here's the first thing. In 1979, I was eight-years-old in the car with my mom and said, “the phone is ringing.” I informed her it was Gloria, my surrogate grandma, and she wanted to tell me what she was having for dinner. My consciousness has always been stimulated by Gloria and food. I can point to times I have used food as a crutch. Food, for me, offered a deep conscious experience and I would bond with Gloria over the preparation of dinner. I can’t say I was helpful at eight, but most of my memories are in the kitchen right next to her cooking something delicious. I can describe every corner of that kitchen but very little details from the dining room.

Here's the second thing. In 1979, my grandfather passed and left Gloria alone. I share my grandfather's name, his propensity for law, writing, and food. I also share his love for Gloria. Both my grandfather and Gloria were widowed and neither wanted to remarry. Instead, they lived together and growing up I never knew the difference. Neither did they. They were limbically entangled. Their genes were listening to the same frequency. All partners have this entanglement. All families have it, too.

I do not think I have the ability to read minds. I do not think I have the ability to tell my mom when a phone is ringing. I have the ability to know Gloria is calling me. Gloria, after all, was my sweetheart. The only thing that changed between us was me listening to her from a new antenna. My telepathy with Gloria is unique. It only exists between us. I do not hear her thoughts, I share her consciousness because both of us are listening to the same frequency.

You and I have survived the gauntlet of a new Sun. Our eyes have adjusted and we see the new world and everything is blooming. This includes the things we assumed were impossible.