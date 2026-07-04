James True

James True

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Anami Heart's avatar
Anami Heart
7h

The ocean refuses no river.

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PowerFOOLThunderCLOWN's avatar
PowerFOOLThunderCLOWN
4h

"It is only shallow people who do not judge by appearances," -Oscar Wilde from "The Picture Of Dorian Grey«

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