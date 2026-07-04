I want judgment. Don’t you? Judgment is witness.

The people who hate judgment are probably hating shallow witness.

Shallow witness is the worst.

I seek deep judgment. People hate this about me. Every time someone tries to bury me, I bring out an excavator and ask where we should begin. Please judge me when I do this.

Also. Please judge me by the people I disagree with. Please judge me for my poor boundaries and for how, when I’ve finally had enough, I lash out inappropriately. Please judge me for that.

Please judge me for being angry. Please judge me for confronting people. Please judge me for my scrutiny, good and bad.

Please understand that I am judging you as deeply as I can because I need this from someone other than myself for I am not enough. Judge me for not being enough.

I will steal judgment from your brow if you don’t give it to me. I will take it when you’re not looking. You are living with an addict. I am that addicted to it.

Please judge me for my addictions.

But most of all, please. Please. Please. FFS, please… 🙏

Do it deeply.

I can’t survive this place on shallow witness.