David Friedman, new United States Ambassador to Israel visits the Western Wall in Jerusalem

Weird how no cartels have responded. Almost like Trump’s war on drugs is a false flag. But that would be embarrassing—with COVID-19 still warm on the rack. The empire has 30 dead fishermen in the Caribbean and counting. This is how you publish a press release in Venezuela.

11 killed: September 1, 2025, on a boat from Venezuela

3 killed: September 15, 2025

3 killed: September 19, 2025

4 killed: October 3, 2025

6 killed: October 14, 2025

2 killed: October 16, 2025 (with two captured)

3 killed: October 17, 2025

America’s addiction to fentanyl isn’t Mexico’s problem; it’s ours. We’re running from our own problems by exporting weakness and weaponizing it as imperialism. Trump will own the Gulf, and America will fatten itself into a Gaza where the softest minds will continue to be sacrificed on the altar.

“The Wars Powers Act is Unconstitutional” - Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Johnson.

We worship those who spray feces. They fertilize the land where we’re supposed to rise up. Whiteness has no Ka. Ka is the place where one’s root is planted in the mud. Whiteness is a lotus with no stalk; its flowers float on the surface but never drink from the gut. Hospitals incinerate the placenta in a holocaust of Ka. Six million cords severed in the name of Zion.

The sacrifice is slaughtered under a butcher’s code to keep the blood innocent. The woke reich is the only reich. The nail is the turning point that makes the tenderest cut. The word for the best cut is tabernacle.

Jesus was the first, and now Jesus is in us all. We will be slaughtered by men who hump rocks and masturbate to revenge as our leaders kiss the rock and taste its salt.

It’s sicker than you could imagine—which is why the innocent don’t. It would ruin the blood to wake up. It would spoil the sacrifice to admit we were only here to feel loved. This is what it’s like to be white and an orphan with no Ka.