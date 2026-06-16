I was assured by a new friend recently that they weren’t just some random Substack writer. He cast the spell like this: “I have seven papers published with peer review.” He didn’t tell me a single name. The subject of these papers wasn’t important. The wisdom contained inside them was meaningless. The only thing I needed to know was that he had been “peer-reviewed.”

I don’t think he knew part of him was trying to insult me. If he did know, he would have stopped it immediately. People who see themselves clearly are the kindest of souls. You tell them about the tissue paper stuck to their shoe and they will hug you for helping them see themselves better. Psychopaths are completely unbothered. They are as cool as a cucumber, and society is proud of them for it. Academia creates these psychopathic eunuchs through peer review.

In Imperial China, eunuchs wielded immense bureaucratic power, but only after preserving their severed manhood in a jar or pouch to prove their absolute fidelity to the Emperor. The academic initiate does the same: they carefully sever their own free thought, placing their vitality into a peer-reviewed scroll to wear around the institutional courtyard. The establishment trusts these eunuchs the most. It knows they offer no threat to the status quo.

People criticize feelings and sensitivities. But being sensitive is a skill of resolution and fidelity. The delicate antenna has no interference. The gauntlet of peer review amputates it completely. People who despise feelings are mining its consequences. We are as kind as we can admit to being blind.

But what if you can’t admit to gouging your eyes out on purpose? You have to love yourself and the wound enough to see this part. Eunuchs can’t afford to miss their privates.

I could tell my friend didn’t know what his feelings were doing. The mind thinks, “If I don’t see me, no one can.” This Jedi trick is the secret to privacy. It’s a very important skill we need to focus and relax. It’s also quite exposing, because you never know who is in the room.

I am a random writer on Substack.

I have never been peer-reviewed.

I have never been published in a journal.

I have friends in academia. I have friends who cater to academia. Many like me as a person and have sat through my lectures, yet they will never like or share my work. I am not one of them. I haven’t earned the right to be in their circle, and this disqualifies me before I am even read. I didn’t earn it.

I know these eunuchs well because I used to want to be one, but I couldn’t muster the opportunity to cut my junk off like that. But I know I would have. I know I would be there now, seeing someone like me with my privates intact publishing every book on their own, and I would be mad and not know it. I would lack the equipment to feel myself clearly. I might use my peer-reviewed skills to denigrate and deny him of any praise or admiration because I was peer-reviewed and he wasn’t.

In a shallow world, my friend’s improprieties are innocent coincidences.

In the communal world, I am paranoid and delusional for imagining this.

In a deep world, there is something happening in my friend’s mind and he doesn’t know it. He feels threatened so he insults me subconsciously. He lacks the equipment to notice.

The psychopaths will always rule a society where emotional intelligence is measured on a scale of zero to bipolar.

About Intelligence

Peer-reviewed has never been a litmus test for intelligence.

Conformity to academic bureaucracy requires money, dedication, the ability to live in debt (usually off a parent’s dime), and still never question this life choice or be led astray by worldly passions or, God forbid, soul development.

Academics are the modern eunuchs. They are not expected to produce; they are here to certify. Eunuchs are critics, and academia is a fashion industry of ideas that’s just as cutthroat and just as stone-sharpening. But ideas don’t get sharpened here—people do. Trends become institutions competing for peer witness.

Journals are the modern colosseum, with a modern take on bread and circuses. There are a lot of good traits in the arena, but none are wisdom. Wisdom blooms once you escape and reflect, and only when you love yourself enough.

Journals hold knowledge. This knowledge changes. Most of a journal’s contents are rebukes of the last journal. Winning is not only meaningless, it is temporal.

Academia likes to joke how fewer than two people will ever read the average doctoral dissertation. But behind this joke is the formula to create an addiction. How desperate the student is to be seen is the only reward. It’s a journey to be seen through banishment.

If the system worked I wouldn’t question it. I would be a jealous outsider wishing I could wash their dishes. But the eunuchs’ system doesn’t work.

The president of Stanford resigned over data manipulation in his lab. The president of Harvard resigned over serial plagiarism. Both schools remain open, highly respected, and deeply sought after by eunuchs. Their leaders were the most peer-reviewed and quoted in the country, yet it took an outsider—a journalism student—to expose them. There is no shame, for the eunuchs gave away their personhood.

Peer review does not detect human error, fraud, reliability, bias, truth, quality, or wisdom. At best, it’s a spell check for genre assignment. People telling you they are peer-reviewed are telling you they are eunuchs and want your veneration.

The Lore-Keepers

“Knowledge” is what science studies, and knowledge is simply what is known. It is the lore of a community, true and false. The etymology of learn is lore. To know is to recollect lore. Science is a consensus of lore recollected. Intelligence is measured by the ability to regurgitate peer-reviewed lore without having to verify, recreate, refute, or scrutinize any of it for errors, fallacies, or bias.

Peer-reviewed means a loreist in a certain lore read your lore and clicked “Exists.” To exist is to be peer-reviewed. Peer review is the equivalent of what AI does now because the certification is meaningless.

The only skills necessary to be loreful (intelligent):

The ability to regurgitate lore perfectly

The ability to extrapolate lore and apply it to another lore

These skills represent a persistent, obedient, and unwavering devotion to lore, not truth. Might as well be a Mythologist.

Examples of Lore include: Small red cars have the fastest engines. Chess players are good at math. The heart is a pump. Evolution is a Cosmology. Voting is responsible. Peer-reviewed is respectable. Swallowing aluminum is the same as injecting it into the muscle.

None of these lores are true, yet they are actively spread by peer-reviewed eunuchs throughout academia.