If you could murder Hitler through the barrel of a time-machine most people would. Not me. It would make things worse. We'd be left with millions of people who were willing to kill millions of other people based off the color of shirt they wore on a battlefield.

Yes, everyone blames Hitler. That’s his job. But, it occurs to me as I write I don't actually know how many people Hitler personally killed, if any. I bet you don’t either. Our ignorance about the world’s evilest man is as interesting as it is understandable. Hitler is and was the perfect scapegoat.

Hitler was a pied piper of violence. He brought millions down to the river with a flute and nature did its thing. People’s love for war outlasted Hitler’s. America has invaded a country every 1.3 years since Adolf committed suicide. The people who run countries behind a veil consider war a honeypot for violent tendencies. Every year they post another flyer about a rally down by the river. Isn't that what the Jan 6th insurrection was about? Isn't that what the Charlottesville Protest did?

It makes a lot more sense when you realize this is how it works and the way we insist one guy did all that stuff and everyone else was innocent is giving the power of magical thinking a bad name.

Relax and you see the big picture. Who is the real enemy to a military industrial complex? It’s probably not a foreign power helping you justify all the money war brings. Those guys are probably getting a commission.