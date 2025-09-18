This session ranged from cultural tension over Charlie Kirk’s death to the deeper question of how we relate to collective fear. James unpacked the binary of worship vs. celebration, the danger of enforced consensus, and why this moment feels like COVID all over again. Mary Jo shared a raw story about her son’s AI-flagged honor code violation and how it mirrors life’s lessons in being right when no one cares. Lori reminded the group that the “last job left” will be being peculiar. Deb and Lauren brought grounding reflections about numbness, body awareness, and rejecting the healer archetype. By the end, the group circled back to compassion, witnessing, and practicing how to stand firm in the jungle.

Featured Quotes

“If you’re not worshiping this murder, you’re celebrating it — that’s the dichotomy.” — James

“You are in the jungle. This is exactly what it feels like to be right when no one cares.” — James

“Symbolism just shouts at me all the time — I can’t talk about it with anyone.” — Mary Jo

“Before, it was a wall. Now leaning into it feels almost euphoric.” — Kameron

“The cheese is up. AI is going to do everything except be peculiar.” — Lori

“People have been numb since they elected Trump the first time.” — Deb

“I didn’t mean to see the video — I trusted the link.” — Lauren

Participants Mentioned in the Transcript

Kameron – Moderated the session, opened the circle, and held space for difficult dialogue.

James – Explored collective fear, binary thinking, and the spiritual purpose of this cultural moment.

Mary Jo – Shared emotional reflections about Charlie Kirk, her son’s school struggle, and the cost of truth-telling.

Lori – Spoke about detachment, AI, and why peculiarity is the only safe investment for the future.

Yesenia – Offered her emotional reaction to the video and helped bring a human layer to the discussion.

Renee – Opened with presence and a new “Kaw Opener” stretch to set the tone.

Deb – Reflected on numbness, collective wake-up calls, and body rhythms.

Lauren – Connected the conversation to Monday’s Dojo on rejecting the title of healer.

Dojo Chapters by Topic & Speaker

00:00 – Kameron – Sound check, welcome, and opening circle

01:09 – Renee – “Kaw Opener” stretch and setting the mood

03:00 – Kameron – Hoop talk, heart-opening, calling Dojo 261

04:42 – James – Feeling the vigilance, danger of the collective, worship vs. celebration

07:09 – James – Is the world fair? The cost of thinking about fairness

08:35 – James – Pushback against speaking, voluntary slavery of silence

10:05 – James – Holding others accountable, nakedness of the moment

11:07 – James – Psyche under slavery, opportunity to learn

13:24 – Kameron – Picking battles, engaging with dichotomy

13:57 – Mary Jo – Emotional story: Charlie Kirk, her son’s AI accusation

18:20 – James – System collapse, blessing for Turtle Island

23:18 – James – AI honor codes as jungle training

25:14 – Mary Jo – Anger at schools, lack of good options

27:35 – James – Pride in standing firm even when unheard

28:44 – Lori – Detachment, belonging, AI, peculiarity as survival

32:07 – Yesenia – Explaining emotional reaction to video

48:42 – Deb – Sadness, numbness, collective wake-up

49:47 – Lauren – Sharing presence, rejecting “healer” title

85:00 – Group – Closing reflections, returning to compassion and practice

