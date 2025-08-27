James True

James True

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jean-Sebastien Savard's avatar
Jean-Sebastien Savard
10h

yup, i think about all this often, and my view is that jews are the main religion who clearly take the sacrifice part seriously. Thus they are the most probable to make gain over disaster. like i dunno, 911 lol. Also wanna add...your meme, it looks like Ammon hillman a lot on is lady babylone channel hehe. a litle darker for the skin but looks like him a LOT.

i've never even met half these people, rings like confusius, i never said half of those things ;)

clever as ever ;) clover us over ;)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Regina Keane's avatar
Regina Keane
11h

I guess zen does this to. The Undying Lamp of Zen. But the distinction would be the heart. The big empty soft circle that grips nothing; free of weeds. Why stop at Nietzsche's BGnE? If we "see" as if gazing at distant mountains, we cultivate pure perception. The chatter of afflictions quiets.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 James True
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture