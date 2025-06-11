My name is James and I am actively possessed by the demons of inspiration. I invited them into my chest a long time ago. Their legion controls me through fear and bias. I fear their inspiration may die. I bias my world to keep them alive.

Power is its own North Pole. Fear is more than emotion—it’s a compass. Its needle points to power and worships it. When you feel fear, you are standing in the gravity of something more powerful. Fear and awe resonate similarly; they are shades of the same tone, vibrating on different octaves. The information downloaded from fear allows you to comprehend its power instead of shedding it. All of us are collectors of the same energy. Some of us shed this energy more than others.

The self is an address for judgment. The soul is an opus of genetic prejudice bundled into a personality. Identity is the expression of one’s prejudice. Bias is the shape of every heart. Style is a perspective built on judgment and exclusivity. Bias is the lens through which you pollinate the world with your attention. Bias isn’t something to discard; it's the currency of identity. We live in an age where bias saturates media, often denied or disguised as neutrality. But bias, openly acknowledged, is powerful—it’s the propagation of will, essential to your authentic existence.

Demons as Embodied Will

Demons are the willful arrows of bias and identity. They manifest as chemosignals, or pheromones, on the map. We sense these things in the air and call it vibe or tension. Demons are manifested in many forms: a curse, a smile, a glance, or a middle finger. They are transmitted through every medium that touches the brain. They are electrochemical jingles occupying our memories.

Demons inhabit the physical world by clinging to its furniture. The skin, hair, and pores. The curtains, hallways and cupboards. The attic, the toys, and the teddy bears. The energy of demons is everywhere you find heat. It’s in our breath. The way we change lanes. It’s expressed through your daily calligraphy.

Demons are so contagious they possess an entire country. Our political parties and governance are shaped by the possession of divisive ideas and the flaming legs of "someone should do something." These downloads spread neurologically through resonance. They transmit resources through the dimension of archetype and hypothetical.

Understanding Demons Through History

I asked the demon of Jesus into my heart. I remember the day and the feeling. I remember the look of astonishment when I shared my possession with others. I believed in his algorithm. It runs inside me now.

In biblical terms, demons come from the Greek word daimonion (δαιμόνιον), representing supernatural beings or spirits. Like ghost processes in computer terminology, demons operate behind the scenes, powered by an external will.

The Old Testament sparsely mentions demons (Hebrew: shedim), but in the New Testament, the concept explodes in prominence, appearing explicitly at least 62 times. Jesus himself references demons frequently, referring to them as "unclean spirits" (pneuma akatharton).

The sudden rise of demons was no accident. The New Testament represented a time when emotions like shame and repentance were coming online in the psyche. The tower of obedience was replaced with the tower of mercy. This was the birth of a living Christ. A anthropomorphized perfect human possessed by The Holy Spirit.

Anatomy of a Demon

To understand demons deeply, consider their characteristics:

Demons are manifestations of bias.

They thrive on fear and are rooted in taboos.

They are bound by specific rules and rituals.

Naming a demon summons or controls it.

Boundaries like salt, churches, and water constrain them.

Demons disclose their true nature when confronted directly.

They always tell the truth.

They cannot afford deceit because of their architecture.

Demons obey all religious calls for protection (The Lord’s Prayer)

They exist as electric, resonant energy, tapping into collective consciousness.

Working with Demons: Possession and Exorcism

Interacting with demons involves the practice of possession and exorcism. Both are voluntary transactions to either associate or disassociate from plasma, or energy, in the world. Possession and exorcism are a means of adjusting ownership on the network. They are constructive utensils necessary to baptize or profane one’s field.

Demons are holographic placebo. It’s the science of vibe, aura, mood, authenticity, and holiness. We strive to be possessed by better habits and seek to be exorcised from old patterns.

The Human Body: A Living Reef of Demons

Consider your body as a living reef inhabited by countless entities—each a single-threaded embodiment of intent, anxiety, hope, or despair. These entities are armed in your heart’s chambers and carry a destiny through your bloodstream. Although demons lack their own consciousness, they are the animated decree of your will. The living vector of ego and charisma forever bound by your blood signature.

In understanding fear, bias, and the hidden mechanics of demons, we gain deeper insight into the invisible forces shaping our reality. Embrace your fields, every one of them. Decide which fish belong in your reef and banish the rest to the deep. You'll shed less power and unlock the secrets of modern demonology.

My new book Black-Eye Club is on shelves now