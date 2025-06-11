James True

Patti Barbieri
Jun 11

from an excerpt from Pecked to death by ducks by Tim Cahill chpt entitled: Sanghyang in Bali

..."Balinese life is centered around the religion known as Agama Hindu. It is an amalgam of Tantric Buddhism, Malay ancestor worship, magical beliefs and various animistic rituals"

my thoughts are, that this hypnotic state brought forth by singing and fumigation brings a trance involving violent and cathartic possession is a necessity for mainlining a healthy mind and community. I am looking for this expression to appease my daemons...and I don't particularly enjoy team sports. As I am a westerner I have read about breaking pottery in a paid for retail environment. I will not take any drugs or alcohol..shrooms or Ayai. Shamanism has been ruined for me..the FSS says No breath (circa 2020) on the head of the person your healing..? I will neither be a paid protestor or vandal. I've just applied to help a paraplegic person in their home, this is why I called.

Jacqueline Welsh's avatar
Jacqueline Welsh
Jun 11

" I remember the look of astonishment when I shared my possession with others. I believed in his algorithm. It runs inside me now." Will you grown bored of my compliments? I want to dial back so I may again pace myself toward the Superlatives of praise. Toward that end, I will say, I am touched by this and tickled by the way you said it.

