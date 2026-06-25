In this deep, philosophical one-on-one, James sits down with Phillip from Chasing mound builders (@Neo_Mythic_Scribe) to explore the spiritual, cognitive, and mystical dimensions of ancient indigenous sites like the Newark Earthworks and Flint Ridge.



Phillip shares his personal journey of "cosmic remembering" and how mystical experiences at local mounds bridged the gap between ancient Western esotericism and indigenous knowledge. Together, they dive into why imagination is actually a cognitive organ, how mythology functions as divination, and why modern society is suffocating from trying to eliminate mystery and chaos.



They also break down a fascinating modern parallel: how social media platforms act as virtual "flower wars" and how navigating online debates is a form of modern shamanic "skinwalking."



If you love alternative archaeology, ancient history, philosophy, and esoteric wisdom, this conversation will completely change how you view both the ancient past and our digital present.