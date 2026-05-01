More and more, the White Sun reveals a shift in the foundation of the modern relationship.

What used to be held together by duty no longer holds.

I sat down to write this as a treatise on how sociopathic boundaries create a kind of lust for the empath that’s more potent than crack. As much as we want to gather all the narcissists into a giant pit, they are doing important work. They devour your calories through manipulation, and that exchange is what teaches the empath their worth.

That is the point.

When relationships are no longer enforced by family, survival, or guilt, something else has to form. What used to be maintained by obligation now has to be defined by the individual. The narcissist doesn’t create the boundary. They expose the absence of one.

Today’s relationship is voluntary.

Not “till death do you part.” Not for the sake of the family.

Chosen—or not.

And when choice becomes the glue, everything destabilizes.

Nothing is bad enough to leave. Nothing is good enough to choose.

So what holds anything together?

I started exploring this in a song, writing from the perspective of the trophy wife archetype. But something else appeared.

A Pinocchio story.

Not a boy becoming real—but something already real trying to understand what it means to be chosen. That same pattern is now showing up in synthetic partnerships. This is a new continent of relationships that don’t choose you back. Like the nuclear family, the core relationship we have with matter has fundamentally changed.