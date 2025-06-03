James True

James True

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas Silvani's avatar
Thomas Silvani
8d

Delightful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jean-Sebastien Savard's avatar
Jean-Sebastien Savard
8d

Up to now i rade black eye club, technology of disbelief, and blueprint mind control. My favorite is still black eye club 😉 ( its not a wink, my emoticone got a black eye too 😉)(now thats a wink straight back at ya)

Next i will be reading ark of baphomet

That AI talk as many layer to understand, just like black eye club 🕳️🐇

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 James True
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture