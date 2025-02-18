If it was an intelligence blackmail operation I don’t think we would know it. If it was a honeypot decorated to look like an intelligence blackmail operation it would look exactly like Epstein.

Is it antisemitic if I hate and respect Mossad? They taught me blindness is invisible. What is hidden is indivisible. We can’t talk about it because there is nowhere for our tongues to point.

What does it mean to be a nation indivisible? Blinded by darkness is so much worse than blinded by light. When blinded by light, everybody screams the alarm. Silence never cries. It violates its meaning. The laws of grammar are as clear as gravity. You cannot uncover that which is covert.

Only the I sees them. Only the I can see. I see Mossad. I venerate my enemy to become them. I swallow their magic whole. I am every enemies foreign and domestic.

The ears weaponize what is heard. Mossad’s motto is translated, “Where there is no guidance the people fall.” and “But in abundance of counselors there is victory.”

Mossad believes people are helpless and ruled by a mob. Mossad witnesses us completely.