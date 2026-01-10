Ball Lightning is an Organic Computer
The Sky Writes and the Earth Keeps
The sky reads and writes the crust of the Earth.
Silica — what you see in the ground. About 25% of Earth’s crust. (SiO₂)
Silicon — The metalloid refined from silica. Atomic 14. (Si)
Silicone — A liquid polymer made from silicon. (Si–O)
Ball Lightning — lightning strikes silicon-rich soil, vaporizing minerals into a glowing plasma sphere that slowly oxidizes and fades.
RAM — memory chips are silicon wafers you read and write using light.
Ouranos to Gaia.
The Sky writes. The Earth keeps.
is this where the lightbulb over our heads comes from (a thought icon)? how close can i get before my anatomy warns me to stop? a sweat particulate plasmoid from Enki's forehead to ours?
Now I want to glaze my bowl, so that it will hold onto things a littlelonger 'fore i die.