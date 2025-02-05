The pundits who are reacting to the Gaza takeover have zero basis to act surprised, shocked, or caught off guard. All of them were working for the same thing. All of them got what they wanted today. Thirty-eight states have codified antisemitism as a felony. There is zero way to be in Congress without pushing for what Trump did today. You are looking at the power of posture and calligraphy when a spell is written on a page.

This is how powerful you are when you align with your signature. Even if what you want is the wrong thing. We can shape the world from a hundred years away. Maybe this is why so few of us are elite. Maybe we fear the power from our own fangs. What a lesson to have on our plate.

Power corrupts. Running away from one’s power corrupts absolutely.

The wizard’s spell is posture, charisma, and terrifying calligraphy.