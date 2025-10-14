The Writ of Habeas Corpus is the latest syringe aiming for your body. This attack is sponsored by Turning Point USA and the Republican Party. The men who hated masks now don them under Kevlar and a federal license to open-carry. Will Trump market his MAGA bulletproof vest this Fall? All signs point to yes.

The New Civil War has three teams:

ANTIFA — team green MAGA — team red PRESS — team blue

All of them are out for blood.

No one picks a side. Family ties will be summarily disenfranchised. Everyone but the immigrant is drafted. The only way over the ICE Wall is to show them your papers.