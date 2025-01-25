The heavy truth is when people are tired of following elite pedophiles they upgrade to truth charlatans instead. It is progress though. The appetite is changing but it takes a lifetime to prune.

The hermit is the Luciferian

You have to fall in love with humanity’s journey or else you’ll end up persecuted as a Luciferian for wanting people to bloom. It is fruitless to scream at flowers. The label “Luciferian” was coined in the 16th century by witch burners who needed a scapegoat for their sin. This practice of purification goes back to Greece and was codified as communal medicine. We call these people “truthers” now.

I grew up in their shire and call them my tribe. Their consciousness is still growing. More people are finding the light inside and rejecting the castigation of owning it. The hermit has always been the Luciferian. It is the crowd that forces the hermit into the darkness where he finds his morning star. The first time he tries to show this light to his tribe they remind him what they will do if he brings it out again.

This is how the self blooms.