One of the better critiques from my last post was my ignorance. I was told the Archaix sources were "rock-solid" and everything "checks out." One person said sixty archeologists agreed with Jason’s findings about the exact year of "The Flood." I asked if he could give me one of sixty references but it never came. I have never heard this before. I wish one of them could have sent me a meme that I could display here so you could decide. There is no meme. There is no map. There is no book. There is other people’s work covered by a curtain.

I devoted an entire day to Archaix by studying the Chronicon. On the very first page, Jason is using Zecharia Sitchin’s work but giving the credit to Diop. I think he did this so people would think it was scholarly. I actually have Diop's book. You can get it from the internet archives but page 281 is not available which Jason references as his source. I included a screenshot.

Problems with Jason Brashear(s):

RESEARCH - The data is not sound and relies on a known “stretcher” named Zecharia Sitchin who Jason credits under an actual scholar named Diop. This felt intentional to me as a way of lipsticking a pig. The first few pages of any work should be flawless. They are not. BEHAVIOR - Under a public post from Jason challenging anyone to refute his work I said he was “stretching” and he still hasn’t replied to my statement or had any dialog. He has played dirty pool and made false statements to cover his tracks along the way. The only reason his behavior is above rebuke is because he doesn’t allow any. How do you call someone a colleague who acts like this? LOGIC - Jason suggests a yearly calendar was universally known before 1AD but the Julian calendar came in 46 BC. Today is actually Aug 19 for example. Additionally, our current date had to skip about 8 months a couple of centuries later to keep the seasons in line. You can Google “Janus leap year” to find out more. Truly, it is very difficult, if not impossible to verify any date with the exception of a few Yom Kippur (because a temple was leveled) and a few eclipses. CYCLES - Years are a new invention. Look at the Bible. The endless begetting was their only form of chronology. Cherokee thought a year began in Spring and another in the Fall. We forget that most civilizations used five-digit math and held no concept of zero. Numbers are hypothetical tools and people weren’t using these in the same way as we are now. ANNUNAKI - Chronicon page one states "Annunaki homeworld called NIBIRU, immense planet bordering two stars" and "crossing the ecliptic" as a way of citing phoenix events. This is Zecharia Sitchin but Jason does not credit him. PLANETS - Chronicon cites two Sumerian planets as proof of phoenix events but how is this known and where is the source? Diop does not say this. Also, the Sumerians had no word for "planet" and we have no way of seeing where planet NIBIRU is now or then. The second planet Jason named “Phoenix” is solely his invention. FELONY-MUSK - It is a known fact that death-row inmates are inundated with marriage proposals. Convicted felons leave prison with a musk that many find attractive. You can call this "charisma" if you want, but it’s simply the confidence one gains surviving in a horrible environment that many repeat offenders call “home.” The Sumerians called this “melammu” or “terrifying charisma.” PRISON LITERATURE - People don't read ancient books in prison. The wall of books behind Jason on his show is Texas Code. These are case law books. Probably worthless considering the internet. Law books would be one of the few texts he would have unabridged access to in prison. You will find literature in prison, but it will be a copy of Nancy Drew and the last chapter has been ripped out because prisoners think that shit is funny. UNKNOWN 19-YR OLD - There is a woman in her forties right now who was held against her will with a deadly weapon and sexually assaulted because of Jason. He spent twenty years in jail and if anyone mentions this his followers claim, “You have failed the test.“ I know convict behavior us installed over time. It’s not a question of character. They will always brag about their time in prison and claim they were doing something noble or important. This is why they kill pedophiles. The motive is more self-focused than noble. NAME CHANGE - Jason has changed his last name and added an "s" to avoid being responsible for his past. There is no remorse or responsibility in this action. He has told his listeners the charges were blown out of proportion and has levels of reasoning explaining each year away as if he was the victim. REMORSE - Where is the letter of apology to the actual victim? Why is there no public statement on his website? If we could see that instead of listening to another person say, “Jason has already said he didn’t do anything wrong.” I might not be so harsh. I believe a mistake owned is the price of forgiveness but you gotta pull your own. Even as I type I feel my own hypocrisy creep out of my past. The shame from this courses through my veins as I type and makes me shine because I own it. STANDARDS - They are out there right now browsing the web. They probably won't see this tiny island I typed to let them know someone like me sees what is happening. I am imagining their nervous system finding 100,000 people saying things like, "Jason didn't rape anyone, he only watched." This is simply beyond my ability to ignore and I keep asking why would we even want to ignore it? PAYOFF - What is the payoff for embracing this work? I only got four pages into Chronicon and realized I had to stop. How could the rest be valuable? Why hasn’t anybody in his community passed him a note asking for clarification? Where are the memes?

One constructive thing about Jason’s audience is it shows a propensity for people to follow criminals whether they be in politics or in truth. Society suffers from a weakness in its vigilance to discern. Still, I see the world struggling constructively. Jason’s role is informative medicine. His population will learn to swim in a shallow pool. Consumers call themselves “errants.” This word “errant” means one who wanders aimlessly. I see no deceit or confusion here. Jason’s relationship with his audience is 100% consensual.

After today, I know for sure, I want as much distance between my work and this man. I work really hard in my research. So much harder than the work that went into Chronicon. Being associated with Jason will only devalue all my time. It already has with his recent behavior. I want to protect the integrity of my work by surrounding myself with seekers who will critique it with the same dedication I do. Even more. This is that boundary.

If you are on the fence, or in the middle, about Jason after reading this, you do not belong in my circle. You will lower the vibration I have worked to create. It feels like Archaix followers are whoring out their belief, and it’s giving the truth community a worse name by association. If the Archaix group is simply there for the vibe I applaud them. We are a confederacy of vibes and no tribe is wrong. That group has chosen a chief who stretches the truth and attacks anyone who accepts his challenge. This is how he does “research.”

Twitter thread

https://x.com/jarue369/status/1830410838584299627