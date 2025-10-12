The eye is a wound through which consciousness bleeds. Each breath keeps it open so that nature may drink. Witness is the chalice of life itself. That is how important we are: our vision brings all things into being. Let there be light.
“Dixitque Deus: Fiat lux. Et facta est lux.” - Genesis 1:3
Omfg, that was the most elegant and poetic way to write the magik behind reality. The testimony the eye bring to existence.
Let there be light ⚜️
With this one, kameron got a challenger to his incredibly awesome poems.
My favorite part:
Witness is the chalice of life itself 😎