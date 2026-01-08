James True

James True

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jean-Sebastien Savard's avatar
Jean-Sebastien Savard
16h

welcome into hellenist allegory, were pagans are wise and respected. In fact most of our philosopher were pagans. Up to today we still crave for their knowledge.

Wasnt Galen one of the best doctor with the greatest lexicon of pharmakon?

Is not Zenon proof that a meteikos can become respected in Athene if he as the right kanon.

Even epicure's garden is a good example of Diké for the slaves and woman, while they were out of many circles, this man and is school invited them and teached freely.

If our world was at the image of this pagan past, we would still be in the garden of eden.

I made a riddle recently, i would like you and all the ship crew to answer it if able, here goes:

What does Celcus, Porphyry and Julian the Apostate have in comon?

It is in relation to the subject, old greek and rome, pagan and human behavior in allegory. All the cosmogony of hesiod is simply that. How genesis up to human's iron age is all we needed to know to understand human nature and nature ;)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James True · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture