Neural Foundry
1d

The mapping between ark mythology and DNA asymmetry is genuinely mindblowing. The 5-prime/3-prime directional constraint as a form of identity preservation through orientation is something I never connected before. The Shamash detail about blocking sunlight becomes eerily prescient when you think about UV damage to nucleic acids during transcription. My undergrad molecular biology class would have been way more engaging if we'd started with Epic of Gilgamesh instead of jumping straight into base pairing. The oracle as a "cipher of decryption" recovering fragmented archives ties it all together,suggesting memory preservation isn't just biological but cultural.

Lori
2h

Such a mind blowing idea! The dark of the arc to protect from the radiation of the sun could maybe be the preservation of memory through the pine cone/pineal gland the memory crystal's of consciousness?

