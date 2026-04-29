I found this ancient prayer from the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Nation. It is a prayer for protection, invoked on a dark journey home.

Firefly, firefly, bring me light

Light my way home, dark is the night

Your tiny ember glows so bright

Firefly, firefly, give me light

Anagigulaga translates from Cherokee as “it sparkles like lightning.”

The Cherokee word for firefly is ᎤᏥᏍᏓᎷᎩ (utsisdalvgi).

The firefly is anagigulaga. It is the pulse of the forest and creates an aura of protection for those traveling. This makes the firefly a living embodiment of the Hermit archetype—a Kafkaesque Lucifer. With a lantern in its tail, the firefly is a solitary guide through the shadows, mirroring the Hermit’s path of inner reflection. Like utsisdalvgi, it carries its own light to find the way home.

I couldn’t think of a better theme to put to music:



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