Trump is invading Venezuela under the cover of ICE. The federal troops are his personal army. He doesn’t think he did anything wrong with Epstein as long as he has the backing of enough rednecks. The boats being bombed are calling out President Maduro. Despite Maduro winning democratic elections three times, he will be deposed, and his opposition—after winning the Peace Prize and dedicating it to Trump—will give the world all it needs to look away.

Trump loves his Golden Arches

This is why he called it the Gulf of Trump. This is why he’s building his Golden Arches. The healthiest thing you can do is recognize the government shut down during Covid, and nothing has been the same since. Technocracy doesn’t ask permission, and the idea that this machine needs our tax money to thrive is an absurd illusion we tell ourselves is democracy.

Don’t believe me? Ask yourself this: if the government is truly shut down, why is ICE still rolling? We should not forget that, on average since World War II, America has invaded a foreign country every 1.7 years. At that pace, here’s the timeline: