Nobody sane wants to prevent undocumented people from using a hospital. That idea changes the meaning of “hospital” and turns taxes into a kind of death-cult where we euthanizing anyone without papers.

Yohualtepoztli (“Night Hatchet”) is a manifestation of Tezcatlipoca, lord of the whims of fate. (via @micorazonmexica )

I can’t imagine anyone with a heart or a brain truly advocating for bodies left to die in the street. I can’t see how that makes anything better, cheaper, or fairer—to taxpayers or to humanity.

This idea is neither American nor Republican. You see it in Zionism. You see it in Israel. You see it in MAGA. You see it in Washington, D.C.

This is the meaning of wetiko: everything is promised; nothing is delivered—the perfect engine of cannibalism and greed.

“Wetiko” (often spelled wétiko/wihtiko and related to the Wendigo) comes from Algonquian languages—especially Cree and Ojibwe—and names a cannibalistic, consuming spirit: an illness of greed that “eats” people until they start eating others.

Revenge is the birthplace of wetiko. It sinks its roots deep into our genes and flowers in the rape of our enemies. Wetiko is honey in D.C. and spreads like an STD. It’s the nectar of ancient injustice drank from a goblet of revenge.

America is too invested in ignorance to stop it. We are the red heifer on the altar, and our blood has been spilled for centuries.

Wetiko is in the soil of Turtle Island. It is the spirit of Cain haunted by the death of Abel. Wetiko spawned the construction of every palisade. Walls are the spirit of Babylon and we are possessed by the comfort of their safety.

Remember the Cree called Swift Runner. The early American Psycho hanged in 1879 near Fort Saskatchewan after killing his family. Ruled “wendigo” possession.

In 1907, Jack Fiddler, Oji-Cree chief/shaman was arrested by Canadian authorities after he and his brother killed a woman they believed had become a wendigo. The land does not stop producing. The wetiko will continue until sovereignty improves.

Look at what’s happening. How can SNAP be closed but ICE is still rolling? How can Congress be in recess as we drone bomb the Caribbean? We are sicker than we think and the only way up is to notice the bleeding.

Why would we not want people to eat? Why would we close down to argue over who has a job and who is milking the system. If someone is stealing isn't that proof they’re in need? Isn't that proof they are living in pride’s poverty? The government is slathered in the slobber of wetiko. Everything it licks is tainted with the taste of corruption. I only hope it’s disgusting enough to make us awake.